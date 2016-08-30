Captain Beefheart
The Scientists: A Place Called Bad (Numero Group)
The evolution of Australia’s Scientists took the band from scruffy pop punk to something altogether dark and sinister. A new four-CD set, A Place Called Bad, collects the band’s complete studio recordings and an archival live set. Their men... more
Aug 30, 2016 3:17 PM Blaine Schultz Album Reviews
Cliff Martinez’s Movie Music
Cliff Martinez has an impressive pedigree from the fringes of rock in the late ‘70s/early‘80s. He performed with The Weirdos and Lydia Lunch, the final lineup ofCaptain Beefheart’s Magic Band and an early lineup of Red Hot Chili Peppers.Composi.. more
Feb 16, 2015 3:55 PM David Luhrssen I Hate Hollywood
Captain Beefheart: Sun Zoom Spark: 1970 to 1972 (Rhino)
Captain Beefheart had complete artistic control over his 1969 album, Trout Mask Replica, which brought rock to an edgy place long before “edgy” became a marketing cliché. The album was met with widespread incomprehension (but avid cult f... more
Nov 26, 2014 2:09 PM David Luhrssen Album Reviews
Forty Years of Not Knowing Who The Residents Are
If the eyes are the windows to the soul, The Residents in their most famous visual incarnation provided some of the strangest, most soulful music of the last half-century. The band’s striking visual presence—that of nameless more
Feb 13, 2013 2:35 PM Jamie Lee Rake Music Feature
The New, Improved Republican Party
For some bizarre reason, one of the most seismic shifts in Republican political strategy in Wisconsin history—no, the history of the world—has been totally overlooked in the media.I am referring to the startling public declaration by Jim Kl... more
Jun 15, 2010 12:00 AM Joel McNally Taking Liberties 4 Comments