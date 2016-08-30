RSS

The evolution of Australia’s Scientists took the band from scruffy pop punk to something altogether dark and sinister. A new four-CD set, A Place Called Bad, collects the band’s complete studio recordings and an archival live set. Their men... more

Aug 30, 2016 3:17 PM Album Reviews

Cliff Martinez has an impressive pedigree from the fringes of rock in the late ‘70s/early‘80s. He performed with The Weirdos and Lydia Lunch, the final lineup ofCaptain Beefheart’s Magic Band and an early lineup of Red Hot Chili Peppers.Composi.. more

Feb 16, 2015 3:55 PM I Hate Hollywood

Captain Beefheart had complete artistic control over his 1969 album, Trout Mask Replica, which brought rock to an edgy place long before “edgy” became a marketing cliché. The album was met with widespread incomprehension (but avid cult f... more

Nov 26, 2014 2:09 PM Album Reviews

If the eyes are the windows to the soul, The Residents in their most famous visual incarnation provided some of the strangest, most soulful music of the last half-century. The band’s striking visual presence—that of nameless more

Feb 13, 2013 2:35 PM Music Feature

For some bizarre reason, one of the most seismic shifts in Republican political strategy in Wisconsin history—no, the history of the world—has been totally overlooked in the media.I am referring to the startling public declaration by Jim Kl... more

Jun 15, 2010 12:00 AM Taking Liberties 4 Comments

