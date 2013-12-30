RSS

Captain Phillips

blue jasmine.jpg.jpe

I don’t call my picks of the year the “best,” but I do play favorites. To any critic compiling a “best-of” list, I demand: define “best.” Most can’t define anything at all, including their criteria for choosing the year’s top movie... more

Dec 30, 2013 12:14 AM Film Reviews

 It’s easy to forget that the guy under the graying beard in Captain Phillips is Tom Hanks. Drainedof his everyman smirk, that ironic shrug suggesting that he’s having a goodtime being a Hollywood star, Hanks disappears e.. more

Nov 3, 2013 8:19 PM I Hate Hollywood

Captain Phillips is based on the true story of an American captain whose freighter is hijacked by Somali pirates. It’s 2009 when Richard Phillips (Tom Hanks) is at the helm of an enormous container ship headed for Kenya. He spots a pair of ... more

Oct 8, 2013 11:17 PM Film Clips

blogimage9670.jpe

Milwaukee singer-songwriter Chris DeMay spent the bulk of the decade with the Chicago/Milwaukee alt-country outfit West of Rome, which recorded with Wilco visionary Jay Bennett, Juniper Tar more

Jan 29, 2010 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

SOCIAL UPDATES