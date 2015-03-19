Captive
The Captive
Atom Egoyan’s The Captive is both challenging and disturbing—the latter for its subject and the former for refusing to be linear. Ryan Reynolds, Scott Speedman and Rosario Dawson head the cast. more
Mar 19, 2015 2:00 PM David Luhrssen Home Movies
Milwaukee Crime Drama at Eastbrook
Morningstar Productions' ends its season with Alan Atwood's Captive. The contemporary crime drama is set on Milwaukee's North Side. Deleono Johnson brings a satisfying complexity to the stage in the role of Clay more
Jun 11, 2013 10:53 PM Russ Bickerstaff Theater
‘Captive’ at Eastbrook Church
A young man named Clay is involved in a crime. And so this young man is on the run from the law. He seeks refuge from the police in the home of an elderly woman named Tilly, and his life changes in a profound way more
Jun 6, 2013 2:26 AM Russ Bickerstaff Theater