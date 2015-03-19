RSS

Captive

homemovies_thecaptive.jpg.jpe

youtube.com / A24

Atom Egoyan’s The Captive is both challenging and disturbing—the latter for its subject and the former for refusing to be linear. Ryan Reynolds, Scott Speedman and Rosario Dawson head the cast. more

Mar 19, 2015 2:00 PM Home Movies

Morningstar Productions' ends its season with Alan Atwood's Captive. The contemporary crime drama is set on Milwaukee's North Side. Deleono Johnson brings a satisfying complexity to the stage in the role of Clay more

Jun 11, 2013 10:53 PM Theater

A young man named Clay is involved in a crime. And so this young man is on the run from the law. He seeks refuge from the police in the home of an elderly woman named Tilly, and his life changes in a profound way more

Jun 6, 2013 2:26 AM Theater

SOCIAL UPDATES