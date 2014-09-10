Captured! By Robots W/ The Demix
Ariana Grande to Headline the BMO Harris Bradley Center
In case anybody was beginning to doubt Nickelodeon's star-making power, former network regular Ariana Grande has broken out of the tween bubble over the last couple of years to emerge as a genuine pop star. Of course it helps that, unlike many Nic.. more
Sep 10, 2014 3:25 PM Evan Rytlewski On Music
Mortgage Freeman Pile On the Prog on "Space Tiger"
The thing about prog music—and many prog musicians are acutely aware of this—is that it's often pretty ridiculous. From the grandiose operatic undertones to the run-on song structures, the fantastical lyrics and the heaps of studio effects, the wh.. more
Sep 9, 2014 3:00 PM Evan Rytlewski On Music
Captured! By Robots w/ The Demix
When Jay Vance, former bassist with ska-punk outfits Skankin’ Pickle and Blue Meanies, built a few robot musicians to jam with, he unwittingly sowed the seeds of his (and our) downfall. He was promptly enslaved by his robotic creations, and... more
Apr 23, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
After a memorably bizarre breakthrough performance as George McFly in 1985’s Back to the Future, Hollywood outsider Crispin Glover continued to act in major films—including this year’s Alice in Wonderland and Hot Tub Time Machine—b more
Apr 22, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff This Week in Milwaukee