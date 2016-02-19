RSS

Car Show

milwaukeeautoshow.jpg.jpe

The Greater Milwaukee Auto Show returns to The WisconsinCenter tomorrow. The newest sedans, SUV’s, crossovers and sports cars from over30 manufacturers will be on display to the public.Attendees will get the chance to test-d.. more

Feb 19, 2016 3:44 PM Around MKE

batmobile world of wheels car show wisconsin state fair park.jpg.jpe

Carlovers are invited to come and check out hundreds of custom cars, hot rods,motorcycles, trucks and race-cars that will be on display and get up close andpersonal with some of Wisconsin’s finest show cars.Presentedby Manheim Milwaukee Auto A.. more

Feb 14, 2014 6:00 PM Around MKE

blogimage12516.jpe

Life is returning to normal in the area of the Humboldt Avenue Bridge. Two restaurants, the Good Life and Bayou, went out of business during the lengthy reconstruction project, but now both have been replaced. Stubby’s Pub & Grub opened in ... more

Oct 13, 2010 12:00 AM Dining Preview 1 Comments

12669772334b8489d1453e9.jpg.jpe

The Tripoli Shriners of Milwaukee have made a name for themselves through their community service and support of the Shriners Hospitals for Children, but to many they’re best known for their local circus, which will give nine performances a... more

Feb 25, 2010 12:00 AM This Week in Milwaukee

For having SportsCenter's top play of June. The list included a double eagle in golf, the great comeback by Texas in the CWS, LSU's Mikey Mahtook's diving catch in the CWS, Lucas Glover's birdie on 18 to win the US Open and the diving, last second.. more

Jun 30, 2009 4:00 AM More Sports

blogimage3940.jpe

Fresh from their 2008 Minnesota Fringe Festival success, the Milwaukee dance duo Monica Ro Gone, Gone, Gone ,Today in Milwaukee more

Oct 3, 2008 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

SOCIAL UPDATES