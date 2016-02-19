Car Show
The 2016 Greater Milwaukee Auto Show Rides Into Town
The Greater Milwaukee Auto Show returns to The WisconsinCenter tomorrow. The newest sedans, SUV’s, crossovers and sports cars from over30 manufacturers will be on display to the public.Attendees will get the chance to test-d.. more
Feb 19, 2016 3:44 PM Shepherd Express Staff Around MKE
World of Wheels Rolls into Milwaukee for 52nd Annual Show
Carlovers are invited to come and check out hundreds of custom cars, hot rods,motorcycles, trucks and race-cars that will be on display and get up close andpersonal with some of Wisconsin’s finest show cars.Presentedby Manheim Milwaukee Auto A.. more
Feb 14, 2014 6:00 PM Kristina Byas Around MKE
Mexican Done Right at BelAir Cantina
Life is returning to normal in the area of the Humboldt Avenue Bridge. Two restaurants, the Good Life and Bayou, went out of business during the lengthy reconstruction project, but now both have been replaced. Stubby’s Pub & Grub opened in ... more
Oct 13, 2010 12:00 AM Jeff Beutner Dining Preview 1 Comments
This Week in Milwaukee
The Tripoli Shriners of Milwaukee have made a name for themselves through their community service and support of the Shriners Hospitals for Children, but to many they’re best known for their local circus, which will give nine performances a... more
Feb 25, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff This Week in Milwaukee
Congrats to Mike Cameron
For having SportsCenter's top play of June. The list included a double eagle in golf, the great comeback by Texas in the CWS, LSU's Mikey Mahtook's diving catch in the CWS, Lucas Glover's birdie on 18 to win the US Open and the diving, last second.. more
Jun 30, 2009 4:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff More Sports
Gone, Gone, Gone
Fresh from their 2008 Minnesota Fringe Festival success, the Milwaukee dance duo Monica Ro Gone, Gone, Gone ,Today in Milwaukee more
Oct 3, 2008 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee