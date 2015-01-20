Carbon Dioxide
Walker and Schimel Threaten to Sue the EPA
Republican Gov. Scott Walker and Attorney General Brad Schimel have promised to sue the EPA over proposed carbon regulations on coal plants. But Ann Sayers of the Wisconsin League of Conservation Voters argues that the proposed rules aren’... more
Jan 20, 2015 10:05 PM Shepherd Express Staff Expresso 7 Comments
The Real Obstacle to Halting Climate Change
In case you missed the news, humanity just spent the Earth Day week reaching another sad milestone in the history of catastrophic climate change: For the first time, measurements of carbon dioxide in the atmosphere surpassed 400 parts per more
May 2, 2013 4:44 PM David Sirota News Features
EarthTalk: Air Conditioning Alternatives
Dear EarthTalk: Has an alternative to air conditioning to keep rooms cool been invented that... more
Jul 25, 2012 12:00 AM Doug Moss, Roddy Scheer News Features 3 Comments