Cardiac Da Pulse

A quick personal note: I've been out of the country this month, and I can't say how heartbreaking and surreal it was following the Sherman Park news from abroad. It's during times of crisis and turmoil that rap music is needed the most—when words .. more

Aug 18, 2016 3:00 PM On Music

The Seattle-born, Milwaukee-raised rapper K. Diver (short for Knowledge Diver) raps unmistakably like one of my favorite rappers of the moment, Pee-Wee Longway, with the same fast, fired-up flow and wise-ass sense of humor. The music he raps over,.. more

Sep 1, 2015 5:00 PM On Music

In the debate over federal health care reform—as well as the future of BadgerCare—most have focused on the expansion of access to affordable health insurance.But what good is insurance if patients can’t see a doctor?Enter the federal more

Nov 24, 2010 12:00 AM Around MKE 1 Comments

Radio Milwaukee’s Tarik Moody and WMSE and Signaldrift’s John Goelzer conceived the new monthly event Unlooped as a way to promote collaboration in Milwaukee’s sometimes isolated electronic music scene. This month’s featured collab more

Aug 27, 2010 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

