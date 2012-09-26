Cardinals
Going Hungary for Sports News
Ridiculous as it sounds, there are places on our planet where ESPN, Major League Baseball and the NFL don't reign. These primitive lands somehow get through the day without the constant blare of "SportsCenter" or... more
Sep 26, 2012 4:39 PM Frank Clines More Sports
Ouch! This Wasn't in the Plan
Everything seemed to come in threes for the Brewers on the trip that ended Sunday night, and most of it was bad. In three stops—St. Louis, San Diego, San Francisco—there were three wins, three missed chances to take the rubber game and... more
May 10, 2012 12:00 AM Frank Clines More Sports
Innocent Bystanders Want to Know
Sure, it wasn't great that the Brewers lost their opening series to the team that ended their 2011 season... more
Apr 11, 2012 12:00 AM Frank Clines More Sports
Remembering County Stadium
This Friday afternoon, the Milwaukee Brewers' home park will be the site of the biggest party in the state... more
Apr 4, 2012 12:00 AM Matthew J. Prigge A&E Feature
Former Brewer Mike Matheny named Cardinals manager
Matheny is just 41 and has no coaching experience - he was a minor-league instructor. However, the Cards interviewed 5 men for their head job and just one of them had major-league managing experience. Matheny received a two-year contract with .. more
Nov 15, 2011 2:23 AM Shepherd Express Staff More Sports
Game 6 time subject to change
Just in case you haven't heard it elsewhere, Sunday's game time is subject to change, based on the outcome of Saturday's ALCS game. As it stands, ALCS Game 7 is scheduled for Sunday night, meaning the Brewers are currently scheduled to play at 3.. more
Oct 15, 2011 2:18 AM Shepherd Express Staff More Sports
Cardinals, Thy Day of Reckoning Is Drawing Nigh
It's not for the faint of heart, this Brewers postseason. A two-game lead evaporated in Arizona, a 2-1 ninth-inning lead vanished in Game 5 before the Miller Park magic prevailed, and Sunday the hated Cardinals took a three-run... more
Oct 11, 2011 12:00 AM Frank Clines More Sports
Keep the Cardinals whining to a minimum, please!
The Brewers won their NLDS series against the Diamondbacks last night and shortly thereafter found out they'd be facing the St. Louis Cardinals in the NLCS.On the plus side, the Brewers have home-field advantage. On the negative, they have to pla.. more
Oct 8, 2011 4:02 PM Shepherd Express Staff More Sports
Are the Brewers mean?
Well if you ask the St. Louis Cardinals, the Brewers are brash, cocky, mean and generally disrespectful of all things baseball.But in the SI.com player poll that was released last week, Chris Carpenter and Albert Pujols were ranked the seventh an.. more
Sep 20, 2011 8:07 PM Shepherd Express Staff More Sports
Cards sweep Brewers - what does it mean?
The Cardinals completed a sweep of the Brewers yesterday in spectacular fashion, as Albert Pujols, who the Brewers had really held in check over the season series until this point, went 4-for-4 with 5 RBI and two home-runs - including a third-inni.. more
Sep 2, 2011 3:10 PM Shepherd Express Staff More Sports
He Lives to Make Us See Red
Now we're really getting somewhere with this baseball season! And not just first place, where the Brewers may have settled in for good. That's nice, but Milwaukee also has gained something every fan base loves: a top-shelf villain to root a... more
Aug 9, 2011 12:00 AM Frank Clines More Sports
Bye, Bye, Redbirds
Sundays at the ballpark don't get much better in Milwaukee. The Brewers completed a sweep of St. Louis, grabbed first place in the National League Central division and gave fans good reasons to think they'll stay there. And it happened at a... more
Jun 16, 2011 12:00 AM Frank Clines More Sports
Brandon Phillips may be tacky, but that doesn’t mean he was wrong
Ok, so going to the media and calling another team names isn’t exactly the most mature way to handle things, but despite Brandon Phillips playground tactics, well – he’s got a point. And the ensuing comments and brawl from the Cardinals have go.. more
Aug 12, 2010 5:13 PM Shepherd Express Staff More Sports
Suppan to head back to St Louis?
According to Adam McCalvy, "Suppan, the veteran right-hander released by the Brewers on Monday, is close to finalizing deal with the Cardinals and could join the team this weekend in Phoenix. The St. Louis Post-Dispatch first reported that the par.. more
Jun 11, 2010 3:08 AM Shepherd Express Staff More Sports
Pet Shop Boys (9/15)
Pandemonium on tour! The Pet Shop Boys perform at the Pabst on Tuesday, September 15 at 8pm. They are cheeky, smart and utterly danceable, they are also one of the most iconic and influe,Promotions more
Sep 15, 2009 12:00 AM Jeff Matthias Promotions
Milwaukee’s Central Library Goes Green
The Central Library building,one of Mi,News Features more
Jul 29, 2009 12:00 AM Lisa Kaiser News Features
Cardinals trade for Holliday
The Athletics and Cardinals have completed a trade that sends outfielder Matt Holliday to St. Louis in exchange for third baseman Brett Wallace, outfielder Shane Peterson and right-handed pitcher Clayton Mortensen, sources told ESPN The Magazine's.. more
Jul 27, 2009 4:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff More Sports
Mailbag
I've had a chance to dig into the mailbag and give some well-deserved recognition to some Our favorite cheapies this year have been two Rhone reds: Abel Clement Cotes du Rhone and ,The Naked Vine more
Jul 27, 2009 12:00 AM Mike Rosenberg Eat/Drink
American Story
The narratives portrayed in imaginative installations, images and objects at the John Michael Kohler Arts Center in its exhibition, "American Story," which runs through the end of the year, reveal national diversity while celebrating person... more
Jul 21, 2009 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Class Pictures
With its sometimes humorous, often painful and always poignant reminders of the awkward cusp of adulthood, Dawoud Bey's "Class Pictures" at the Milwaukee Art Museum offers a glimpse into the lives of 40 high-school students from across the ... more
Jul 14, 2009 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee