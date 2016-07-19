Care
Polishing an Old Gem
Sturgeon Bay’s Third Avenue Playhouse (239 N. Third Ave.) presents its second production of their ongoing summer-fall season, the musical Madame Sherry, a standout hit back in 1910. more
Raheem DeVaughn Brings Cornel West Into the Bedroom
In the early ’70s Marvin Gaye released a pair of the R&B’s most revolutionary albums ever: 1971’s socially charged What’s Going On and 1973’s sexually liberated Let’s Get It On. There’s a reason they weren’t combined into a double album. .. more
Mar 2, 2010 7:21 PM Shepherd Express Staff On Music
Brewers trivia and facts
First up, the trivia questions. Answers in a few days....Which Brewers player has won the most Gold Glove Awards?Namethe mustached master of the mound who, in 1981, became the firstreliever to earn both the AL Most Valuable Player Award and AL C.. more
Jul 16, 2009 4:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff More Sports
Holiday Lights Display
Anyone who wished for a white Christmas must be feeling a little salty right now, but it looks like today should be clear enough for a quiet evening drive downtown to see the city’s dazzling Holiday L,Today in Milwaukee more
Dec 25, 2008 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Wisconsin Voters Can Say Yes to Health Care Reform
As Sen. Joe Biden said duringlast week’s vice presidential debate, this year’s election may be the most important in recent history. While the unpopular war and the Wall Stree,News Features more
Oct 8, 2008 12:00 AM Jessica Steinhoff News Features 8 Comments