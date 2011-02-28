RSS
Careers
The National to Return to The Riverside Theater
Following up their dazzling, sold-out concert in Milwaukee last August, The National will return to the Riverside Theater on Tuesday, April 26, the venue announced today. The bill has subsumed a smaller concert already scheduled for that date. The.. more
Feb 28, 2011 2:00 PM Shepherd Express Staff On Music
Good Luck, Grads
Every day seems to bring worsenews about the economy, both national and local. If Chrysle Comment on this article at ExpressMilwaukee.com. ,Cover Story more
May 13, 2009 12:00 AM Lisa Kaiser Around MKE
Poetry Marathon and Benefit
Throughout the day, the Woodland Pattern Book Center hosts its annual Poetry Marathon and Into Great Silence ,Today in Milwaukee more
Jan 26, 2008 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee 1 Comments
SOCIAL UPDATES
Thanks for signing up!