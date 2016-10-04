RSS

Carl Bogner

Milwaukee’s LGBT Film/Video Festival’s many narrative, documentary and short film offerings show at several East Side theaters from Oct. 12-23. For tickets and full schedule information, please visit uwm.edu/lgbtfilmfestival. more

Oct 4, 2016 2:30 PM Film

This week, the Milwaukee LGBT Film/Video Festival opens. It runs Oct. 15-25. Suitably, the festival makes history just in time for LGBT History Month: It celebrates an auspicious milestone, its 30th anniversary. more

Oct 13, 2015 7:16 PM Hear Me Out

The Shepherd Express’ LGBT Progress Awards recognize Donna Burkett, Carl Bogner, Tina Owen, Scott Gunkel, Michael Lisowski, Ed Seaberg and Doug Nelson for their work in the LGBT community. more

Jun 3, 2015 5:37 AM A&E Feature

On Saturday, April 18, Prospect Avenue’s Kenilworth Building will open its doors to the public for its annual family friendly, interactive show-and-tell event, Kenilworth Open Studios. more

Apr 7, 2015 8:01 PM Visual Arts 1 Comments

For Milwaukee’s LGBT community October means the LGBT Film/Video Festival. This year it celebrates its 29th anniversary. It’s one of those mainstay “givens” of local LGBT life. It’s also one of those rare moments of group experience that... more

Oct 15, 2014 2:57 PM Hear Me Out

The 28th Annual Milwaukee LGBT Film Festival opens Thursday, Oct. 17, at the Oriental Theatre with I Am Divine, a terrifically entertaining documentary about the more

Oct 16, 2013 12:33 AM Film Reviews

I think I didn’t love him enough,” says Erik, a 30-year-old filmmaker, near the start of Keep the Lights On, Ira Sachs’ searching, autobiographical film. Erik (Thure Lindhardt) is referring to his first and so far only attempt at a commi... more

Oct 17, 2012 8:00 AM Film Reviews

