The work of 18 photographers argues this thesis quite effectively in “Reconfigured Realty," a modest exhibit of 18 images on display at the Madison Museum of Contemporary Art’s intimate Henry Street Gallery. The color and black-and-white... more

May 2, 2017 1:22 PM Visual Arts

At Tory Folliard Gallery, two new exhibitions hold court beginning May 30. Native daughter of Wisconsin, Yale Master of Fine Arts and assistant professor at Milwaukee Institute of Art and Design Breehan James presents “Way of the Wilderness... more

May 30, 2014 2:14 AM Visual Arts

May means many things: The Kentucky Derby, Mother’s Day. We even celebrate the International Awareness Day for Chronic Immunological and Neurological Diseases. May has special significance for visual artists and visual arts organizations in... more

May 12, 2014 12:19 AM Visual Arts

Carl Corey’s previous book, Tavern League: Portraits of Wisconsin Bars, documented dozens of smaller neighborhood taps across the state. His format is similar but his focus is wider on For Love and Money. Crisscrossing Wisconsin, Corey take... more

Apr 22, 2014 9:04 PM Books

The Madison Museum of Contemporary Art’s survey exhibition of Wisconsin artists at every stage of their career, the “2013 Wisconsin Triennial,” features the results of a rigorous process. The exhibit was culled from 500 applications and... more

Nov 20, 2013 1:14 AM Visual Arts

Loss and anxiety are the undertones of Carl Corey's Tavern League, an intriguing collection of color photographs from the interiors of Badger State bars. Its publication by the Wisconsin Historical Society Press places the project in a retr... more

Aug 15, 2011 12:00 AM Books

