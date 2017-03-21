Carl Sagan
Film Clips: March 23, 2017
Chips (Rated R) Comedian Dax Shepard wrote and costars in this reboot of the 1970s TV series. He and Michael Peña portray John and Ponch, a pair of motorcycle-riding California Highway Patrol offi,Film Clips more
Mar 21, 2017 3:33 PM Shepherd Express Staff Film Clips
Matt Schofield: Far As I Can See (Provogue Records)
Matt Schofield has been hailed as one of the U.K.’s finest bluesmen, winning award after major award. But, as he so convincingly demonstrates on his fifth album, Far As I Can See, he’s moved well beyond that limited realm. Traditional blues... more
Apr 21, 2014 3:34 PM Michael Popke Album Reviews
Cosmic Apprentice: Dispatches from the Edges of Science (University of Minnesota Press), by Dorion Sagan
Dorion Sagan will surely offend the followers of both Rick Warren and Richard Dawkins by arguing that scientism and religious fundamentalism “share more than their oppositionality.” Carl Sagan’s son has inherited some of his father’s wil... more
Dec 30, 2013 12:01 AM David Luhrssen Books