Carl Szatmary

Paul Masterson discusses the history and offerings of one of Milwaukee’s premier venues for LGBT literature, conversation and social/academic gathering, Outwords Books, Gifts & Coffee. more

Dec 6, 2016 2:29 PM My LGBTQ POV

For Milwaukee’s LGBT community October means the LGBT Film/Video Festival. This year it celebrates its 29th anniversary. It’s one of those mainstay “givens” of local LGBT life. It’s also one of those rare moments of group experience that... more

Oct 15, 2014 2:57 PM Hear Me Out

In the age of Amazon and e-readers, independent bookstores are at the mercy of an increasingly paperless world. Shifts in technology made the independent bookstore a tougher sell for publishers, authors and customers, with a few stores spre... more

Jul 3, 2014 1:08 AM Books 1 Comments

