Carl Szatmary

Supporting LGBT Life for the Holidays
Paul Masterson discusses the history and offerings of one of Milwaukee’s premier venues for LGBT literature, conversation and social/academic gathering, Outwords Books, Gifts & Coffee. more
Dec 6, 2016 2:29 PM Paul Masterson My LGBTQ POV
The LGBT Film/Video Festival
For Milwaukee’s LGBT community October means the LGBT Film/Video Festival. This year it celebrates its 29th anniversary. It’s one of those mainstay “givens” of local LGBT life. It’s also one of those rare moments of group experience that... more
Oct 15, 2014 2:57 PM Paul Masterson Hear Me Out
Buying Books in Milwaukee
In the age of Amazon and e-readers, independent bookstores are at the mercy of an increasingly paperless world. Shifts in technology made the independent bookstore a tougher sell for publishers, authors and customers, with a few stores spre... more
Jul 3, 2014 1:08 AM Tony Manno Books 1 Comments