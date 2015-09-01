RSS

Carla Gugino

Stephen Belber directs Match from his witty, moving stage play about the choices posed by life. Patrick Stewart gives a compelling performance as Tobi, a lion of the dance world during the ’60s and ’70s, now being interviewed by a young cou... more

Sep 1, 2015 8:40 PM Home Movies

In San Andreas Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson (“The Rock”) plays a helicopter pilot who, along with his ex-wife (Carla Gugino), undertakes a perilous journey following a massive earthquake to rescue his estranged daughter. more

May 26, 2015 3:25 PM Film Clips

The girl (Carla Gugino) who walks into the first of many nightspots in the chatty, episodic, tartly amusing indie comedy <em>A Girl Walks Into a Bar </em>says she's a professional killer. Her client (Zachary Quinto), surprised that she's a woman, .. more

Aug 29, 2012 12:23 PM I Hate Hollywood

I estimated it would be easy enough to put together aHallow'een-themed wine column. I figured there would be any number of selectionseasily lending themselves to the cause. A quick trip down the beer aisle wouldkeep me in business for weeks... more

Oct 19, 2009 12:00 AM Eat/Drink

