Florentine Opera Sings ‘Wuthering Heights’
Florentine Opera staged a seldom-performed modern work, Carlisle Floyd’s Wuthering Heights. more
Jan 13, 2015 8:56 PM Steve Spice Classical Music
The Florentine Opera's Loving 'Susannah'
Terrible things befall innocent people in melodrama. By the end, evil is usually punished and the good guys rewarded or at least consoled. American composer Carlisle Floyd's 1955 opera Susannah tells the melodramatic story of a young woman ... more
Mar 19, 2012 12:00 AM John Schneider Classical Music
Florentine Opera Presents Carlisle Floyd's 'Susannah'
Carlisle Floyd's compelling American opera Susannah, to be performed by the Florentine Opera March 16 & 18 at the Marcus Center for the Performing Arts, may come as a welcome surprise to those unfamiliar with the work. Composed in 1955... more
Mar 13, 2012 12:00 AM Steve Spice Classical Music
