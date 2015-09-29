RSS
Carlos Santana
Santana & McLaughlin: Invitation to Illumination: Live at Montreux 2011 (Universal/Eagle Records)
The Montreux Jazz Festival has been the stage for Carlos Santana and John McLaughlin several times, but the sometimes partners played together at the annual event for the first time in 2011. Invitation to Illumination: Live at Montreux 2011... more
Sep 29, 2015 6:23 PM David Luhrssen Album Reviews
"The Midnight Special"
The latest release from the archives of one of the popular late-night ’70s show proves that “The Midnight Special” was nothing if not catholic. more
May 26, 2015 9:40 AM David Luhrssen Home Movies
This Week in Milwaukee: May 8-14
Against Me, Robert Randolph, Space Raft and more! more
May 7, 2014 7:53 PM Shepherd Express Staff This Week in Milwaukee
