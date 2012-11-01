RSS

Carmen

Bizet’s Carmen has such a surefire story and score that any performance is almost guaranteed to impact an audience. It was the composer’s music that carried an unexciting and sometimes dull rendition at Florentine more

Nov 1, 2012 1:19 PM Classical Music

“Carmen is a woman meant only for love and death.” These were the ominous words that Prosper Merimee used to describe the coarse Gypsy character he authored in his grungy 1845 novella. Yet Carmen’s name would soon... more

Oct 15, 2012 12:08 AM A&E Feature

From high above the stage, a couple of rows of cymbal-banging monkey toys stand guard over the Broadway Theatre Center's Studio Theatre. The stage itself is filled with an eye-popping variety of instruments that make noise when struck. This... more

May 2, 2012 12:00 AM Theater

