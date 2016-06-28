Carnegie Hall
The Kinks: Everybody’s in Show-Biz Legacy Edition (RCA/Legacy)
The Kinks were at one of their periodic commercial peaks when they released Everybody’s in Show-Biz in 1972. By that time band leader-songwriter Ray Davies was nuts about concept albums and what story line was closer to his experience at th... more
Jun 28, 2016 3:43 PM David Luhrssen Album Reviews
MSO Shines Even Brighter in Carnegie Hall
One week. Six North American orchestras. Such was the Spring for Music festival at Carnegie Hall last week, which featured the Milwaukee Symphony Orchestra on Friday evening. The festival, for which orchestras compete by proposed... more
May 16, 2012 12:00 AM Rick Walters Classical Music 1 Comments
MSO Unveils Chen's Exotic 'Iris'
Last weekend was the second preview of the May 11 appearance of Milwaukee Symphony Orchestra at Carnegie Hall. I think it's safe to say that few involved knew what to expect in composer Qigang Chen's 45-minute work, Iris dévoilée.. more
May 8, 2012 12:00 AM Rick Walters Classical Music
Sophisticated MSO Readies for Carnegie Hall
Because of working abroad, last Saturday was the first opportunity this season I've had to hear the Milwaukee Symphony Orchestra (MSO) conducted by Edo de Waart. Every music director sculpts an orchestra over time. Through player changes... more
May 2, 2012 12:00 AM Rick Walters Classical Music