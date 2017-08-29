Carnevor
Small Plates, Pastry and Local Ingredients on the East Side, West Side and Walker's Point
The dog days of summer have slowed down Milwaukee’s new restaurant boom only slightly, with three notable opening in the past month: The Diplomat, Miss Molly’s Café & Pastry Shop and Snifters Tapas & Spirits. This month in closings, Hinterl... more
Aug 29, 2017 2:26 PM Lacey Muszynski Dining Out
Knitting Factory Co-Founder Bob Appel Will Speak at Jewish Museum Milwaukee
In conjunction with the closing stretch of its Jews Who Rock exhibit, which runs through Aug. 10, the Jewish Museum Milwaukee will host a talk with music executive Bob Appel on Thursday, Aug. 7 at 7 p.m. A Milwaukee native, Bob Appel is the co-fou.. more
Aug 5, 2014 11:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff On Music
Brace Yourself: Downtown Dining Week Returns in June
Downtown Dining Week will return for a ninth year from June 5-12. Forty restaurants will participate, each offering special three-course menus during the eight day rush. Prices have gone up a bit this year, though at $12.50 for lunch and $25 or $3.. more
Apr 4, 2014 5:00 PM Norman Ware Around MKE
Classic Supper Club Setting
Coerper’s Five O’Clock Club was the local veteran of steakhouses, founded by the Coerper family in 1948. A few years ago, when ownership changed, the name simplified to the Five O’Clock Steakhouse. But all else remains the more
Feb 18, 2013 5:27 PM Jeff Beutner Dining Preview
SloPig: An Evening of Pork, Punch and Competition
To educate chefs and the general public about heritage pigs, Fox put on an event last fall in Madison called SloPig, an evening of pork tastings and demonstrations. To showcase the meat's versatility, four chefs—including two from Milwaukee... more
Apr 19, 2012 12:00 AM Evan Rytlewski Dining Preview
Three Other Sisters
Isabelle Kralj has received five grants from the Slovenian government and the U.S. Embassy to create new works in Ljubljana, Slovenia, with dancers and composers from the European nation. In 2006, she created a performance using more
Mar 13, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
The Tragedy of the Gin Blossoms
Jul 17, 2009 10:00 PM Shepherd Express Staff On Music 6 Comments
Fine Fusion
MichaelPolaski’s Umami Moto is already a familiar dining spot in Brookfield,where,Dining Out more
Oct 8, 2008 12:00 AM Jeff Beutner Dining Preview 5 Comments