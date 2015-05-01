Carol Burnett
'The Best of the Ed Sullivan Show'
“The Best of the Ed Sullivan Show” is a six-DVD set narrated by Carol Burnett with snippets from the eclectic show. more
May 1, 2015 2:00 PM David Luhrssen Home Movies
Christmas with Carol Burnett
Aversatile entertainer of the old school, Carol Burnett was a talented singer aswell as a rubber-faced comedian who could act the fool and hit notes of pathos.Her long-running TV variety show (1967-1978) gave her wide sco.. more
Dec 12, 2013 1:34 PM Shepherd Express Staff I Hate Hollywood
Home Movies/Out on Digital: Oct. 2
“Beware of strangers in strange places” might be the motto of this Australian film about a tourist who vanishes while on vacation in Cambodia. Nicely shot and edited, the non-linear story builds toward its climax in back-and-forth moveme... more
Oct 2, 2013 2:15 PM David Luhrssen Home Movies
Borrowing from the Borrowers
Arrietty is a vivacious, high-spirited 14-year old girl. She is also a Borrower, a tiny person no larger than a bug in a world that often steps on little things. Based on Mary Norton's acclaimed series of children's books, <em>The Secret World of .. more
May 18, 2012 12:01 PM Shepherd Express Staff I Hate Hollywood
Artwork to Contemplate at Portrait Society Gallery
The work of Milwaukee architect Phillip Katz inspired the symmetry, shadow, light and seating for a space in the Portrait Society Gallery that invites the public to pursue serenity. His experience directly influenced the spiritual vision in... more
Feb 9, 2010 12:00 AM Peggy Sue Dunigan Visual Arts
Bunk Bed Brothers
In Matt Goldman and Pat Hazell’s light comedy Bunk Bed Brothers, two baby-boomer brothers return to their childhood home to spend the night in the bedroom they used to share. The substance of their childhood has been largely preserved, as t... more
Oct 8, 2009 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee