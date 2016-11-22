RSS

Carol Greif

inreview_skylight_b_bymarkfrohna.jpg.jpe

Skylight Music Theatre stages La Cage aux Folles through Dec. 23 at the Broadway Theatre Center’s Cabot Theatre. more

Nov 22, 2016 3:12 PM Theater

theatrereview_skylight_a_(bymarkfrohna).jpg.jpe

Photo by Mark Frohna

Under the solid direction of Dorothy Danner, Skylight Music Theatre’s My Fair Lady captures the imagination with its high production value while also inspiring viewers to ponder who we are beneath the trappings of language and fashion. more

Nov 24, 2015 8:07 PM Theater

skylight.jpg.jpe

Written especially for the Skylight Music Theatre and directed by the composer Daron Hagen, I Hear America Singing arrives as something of a mixed bag. It’s described as a hybrid of musical and opera, and purports to be a reinvention of tra... more

May 14, 2014 4:44 PM Theater

SOCIAL UPDATES