RSS
Carol Greif
Skylight Stages Splashy, Glittering ‘La Cage aux Folles’
Skylight Music Theatre stages La Cage aux Folles through Dec. 23 at the Broadway Theatre Center’s Cabot Theatre. more
Nov 22, 2016 3:12 PM Anne Siegel Theater
A Dazzling ‘My Fair Lady’ at Skylight
Under the solid direction of Dorothy Danner, Skylight Music Theatre’s My Fair Lady captures the imagination with its high production value while also inspiring viewers to ponder who we are beneath the trappings of language and fashion. more
Nov 24, 2015 8:07 PM Amanda Sullivan Theater
I Hear a Musical Hybrid
Written especially for the Skylight Music Theatre and directed by the composer Daron Hagen, I Hear America Singing arrives as something of a mixed bag. It’s described as a hybrid of musical and opera, and purports to be a reinvention of tra... more
May 14, 2014 4:44 PM Steve Spice Theater
SOCIAL UPDATES
Thanks for signing up!