Carol Zippel

Windfall Theatre’s By Jeeves is charming, delightful and funny. more

May 9, 2017 2:34 PM Theater

Milwaukee Entertainment Group stages a fun and engaging production of the three-person drama Art. more

May 9, 2017 2:31 PM Theater

Windfall Theatre presents the Milwaukee premiere of Andrew Lloyd Webber’s By Jeeves! Also, theatrical, dance and music shows by the Milwaukee Chamber Theatre, Youth Theatre, Irish Arts, Milwaukee Entertainment Group, Marquette University an... more

May 2, 2017 1:09 PM Performing Arts Weekly

Windfall Theatre’s The Metromaniacs is a frothy farce; a delight to watch from start to finish as seven well-versed actors tackle a modern adaptation of a 1700s French play. more

Feb 21, 2017 4:31 PM Theater

Sep 27, 2016 2:53 PM Theater

Windfall Theatre closes its 23rd season with the Milwaukee premiere of the Off Broadwaymusical hit Death Takes a Holiday, May 6-21 at Village Church Arts. more

Apr 26, 2016 3:51 PM Theater

Mohammad N. ElBsat makes a nuanced appearance with Windfall Theatre in the contemporary comedy Sons of the Prophet. more

Feb 23, 2016 4:18 PM Theater

Windfall Theatre’s staging of the Henrik Ibsen classic, Ghosts, is as much about its conflicts as the emptiness between them. more

Sep 29, 2015 9:04 PM Theater

Windfall Theatre chases a challenging gravity at the beginning of this season as it presents Henrik Ibsen’s weighty family drama, Ghosts. Carol Zippel is resolute as Mrs. Alving, a family matr,Theater more

Sep 28, 2015 5:23 PM Theater

As awful as things can seem at times, it’s occasionally refreshing to see how far we’ve come as a society. When it was originally presented in the late 19th century, Henrik Ibsen’s Ghosts was scandalous. The story concerns a woman who buil.. more

Sep 19, 2015 11:00 PM Theater

Told through the nostalgic eye of Katrin—one of four children of a Norwegian immigrant family living in San Francisco during the early 20th century—I Remember Mama by John Van Druten (based on Kathryn Forbes’ novel Mama’s Bank Account) is a... more

Jul 28, 2015 9:08 PM Theater

If you’re looking for a parody of 1940s film noir onstage, then head straight over to see Windfall Theatre’s funny sendup of the genre in 'City of Angels.' more

May 11, 2015 3:40 PM Theater

Windfall Theatre stages Andrew Davies’ Prin, a dry British comedy that delivers fast-paced dialogue and is rich in sarcasm. more

Feb 17, 2015 6:45 PM Theater

One of the biggest roadblocks to a decent education is the educational system itself. There’s so much in the way of a decent education that stems from the classroom itself and all of the machinery behind it. As frustrating as this can be, it’s nic.. more

Jan 30, 2015 11:00 AM Theater

Billed as “tragical, comical, historical,” David Davalos' Wittenberg is an intellectual comedy with an edge to it. This month Windfall Theatre presents an intimate staging of the play, which is set on a university campus in the early 16th more

Feb 15, 2012 12:00 AM Theater

