Carol Zippel
Windfall Theatre’s ‘By Jeeves’ a Corker of a Funny Play
Windfall Theatre’s By Jeeves is charming, delightful and funny. more
May 9, 2017 2:34 PM Harry Cherkinian Theater
Enjoyable Work of 'Art' at Brumder Mansion
Milwaukee Entertainment Group stages a fun and engaging production of the three-person drama Art. more
May 9, 2017 2:31 PM Russ Bickerstaff Theater
Performing Arts Weekly: May 4-10, 2017
Windfall Theatre presents the Milwaukee premiere of Andrew Lloyd Webber’s By Jeeves! Also, theatrical, dance and music shows by the Milwaukee Chamber Theatre, Youth Theatre, Irish Arts, Milwaukee Entertainment Group, Marquette University an... more
May 2, 2017 1:09 PM Shepherd Express Staff Performing Arts Weekly
The Delightful Chaos of Windfall Theatre’s ‘Metromaniacs’
Windfall Theatre’s The Metromaniacs is a frothy farce; a delight to watch from start to finish as seven well-versed actors tackle a modern adaptation of a 1700s French play. more
Feb 21, 2017 4:31 PM Anne Siegel Theater
An Enjoyably Wacky Family Comedy
Windfall Theatre, You Can’t Take It With You, Russ Bickerstaff, Carol Zippel, David Ferrie, Ericka Wade, Samantha Martinson, Village Church Arts more
Sep 27, 2016 2:53 PM Russ Bickerstaff Theater
'Death Takes a Holiday' at Windfall Theatre
Windfall Theatre closes its 23rd season with the Milwaukee premiere of the Off Broadwaymusical hit Death Takes a Holiday, May 6-21 at Village Church Arts. more
Apr 26, 2016 3:51 PM Amanda Sullivan Theater
Windfall’s Close-Up Family Comedy
Mohammad N. ElBsat makes a nuanced appearance with Windfall Theatre in the contemporary comedy Sons of the Prophet. more
Feb 23, 2016 4:18 PM Russ Bickerstaff Theater
The Intensity of Ibsen
Windfall Theatre’s staging of the Henrik Ibsen classic, Ghosts, is as much about its conflicts as the emptiness between them. more
Sep 29, 2015 9:04 PM Russ Bickerstaff Theater
Sep 28, 2015 5:23 PM Russ Bickerstaff Theater
Groundbreaking 19th Century Family Drama with Windfall.
As awful as things can seem at times, it’s occasionally refreshing to see how far we’ve come as a society. When it was originally presented in the late 19th century, Henrik Ibsen’s Ghosts was scandalous. The story concerns a woman who buil.. more
Sep 19, 2015 11:00 PM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
Windfall Theatre Presents Staged Reading
Told through the nostalgic eye of Katrin—one of four children of a Norwegian immigrant family living in San Francisco during the early 20th century—I Remember Mama by John Van Druten (based on Kathryn Forbes’ novel Mama’s Bank Account) is a... more
Jul 28, 2015 9:08 PM Amanda Sullivan Theater
Laughs Keep Coming in ‘City of Angels’
If you’re looking for a parody of 1940s film noir onstage, then head straight over to see Windfall Theatre’s funny sendup of the genre in 'City of Angels.' more
May 11, 2015 3:40 PM Harry Cherkinian Theater
Humorous Interrogation of Public Education
Windfall Theatre stages Andrew Davies’ Prin, a dry British comedy that delivers fast-paced dialogue and is rich in sarcasm. more
A British Exploration of Education with Windfall
One of the biggest roadblocks to a decent education is the educational system itself. There’s so much in the way of a decent education that stems from the classroom itself and all of the machinery behind it. As frustrating as this can be, it’s nic.. more
Jan 30, 2015 11:00 AM Russ Bickerstaff Theater
16th-Century Laughs in Windfall's 'Wittenberg'
Billed as “tragical, comical, historical,” David Davalos' Wittenberg is an intellectual comedy with an edge to it. This month Windfall Theatre presents an intimate staging of the play, which is set on a university campus in the early 16th more
Feb 15, 2012 12:00 AM Russ Bickerstaff Theater
Badger Fans, Feel Free to Raise Your Hopes
It's a time for athletic dreams in Wisconsin. Fans expect big things from the Packers, and this weekend the Wisconsin Badgers open their football season amid lots of buzz from national media. Meanwhile at Miller Park, a new statue honors Bu... more
Aug 31, 2010 12:00 AM Frank Clines More Sports
Brewers vs. Cubs
The Milwaukee Brewers wrap up their third series against the Chicago Cubs this season with an afternoon game at Miller Park. more
Jun 10, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee