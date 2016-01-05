RSS
In director Todd Haynes’ film Carol, two women (Cate Blanchett, Rooney Mara) are drawn together by love and desire. Based on the once-shocking novel The Price of Salt by Patricia Highsmith, Carol recreates the caution and danger of lesbiani... more
Jan 5, 2016
Film Clips 12.29.15
In Carol, Cate Blanchett and Rooney Mara portray a lesbian couple in 1950s New York, a period when such a relationship was not only illegal, but deemed aberrant. more
Dec 29, 2015
A Christmas Carol
The Pabst Theater, 7:30 p.m. Long one of the Milwaukee Rep's most popular productions.
Nov 22, 2007
