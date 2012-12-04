Carolina Chocolate Drops
Various Artists
This CD/DVD set and Blu-ray disc live concert is a moving testament to the great American life of Johnny Cash. Cash embodied integrity, suffering, perseverance, redemption, hard-won truth and generosity of spirit, especially for the downtro... more
Dec 4, 2012 8:00 AM Kevin Lynch Album Reviews
The Wiyos
Bob Dylan handpicked this ragtag posse of vintage acoustic whizzes to open his 2009 tour of minor league baseball stadiums in an exercise in obscurity, eccentricity and, mostly, nostalgia. Named for an Irish street gang out of New York's ol... more
Mar 27, 2012 12:00 AM Todd Lazarski Album Reviews
The Chieftains
If the parallels weren't already evident, famed Irish folk band The Chieftains make it perfectly clear on Voice of Ages that Celtic music and U.S. folk, especially in its currently commercially palatable Americana guise, share more than a f... more
Mar 12, 2012 12:00 AM Jamie Lee Rake Album Reviews