Caroline Shaw
Present Music Gives Thanks Again
Present Music annual Thanksgiving concert took place last weekend, featuring many talents and a great bill of works, including a new commission from Robert Honstein to honor Present Music’s 35th season. more
Nov 22, 2016 3:27 PM Rick Walters Classical Music
Present Music’s Inspiring Thanksgiving Concert
Present Music’s annual Thanksgiving concert at Cathedral of St. John the Evangelist was thoughtful, engaging and inspiring—emphasizing choral music and featuring various performers from the community, as is their custom. It included the wor... more
Nov 24, 2015 5:53 PM Rick Walters Classical Music
CLASSICAL HAPPENING: Present Music
Present Music offers its yearly Thanksgiving concert on Sunday, Nov. 22 at the Cathedral of St. John the Evangelist with a free pre-concert talk by composer Christopher Cerrone at Colectivo prospect Café on Thursday, Nov. 19. more
Nov 17, 2015 8:47 PM John Jahn Classical Music
MSO and Prometheus Trio Perform Seldom-Heard Works
Great concerts of lesser-known works by Milwaukee Symphony Orchestra and Prometheus Trio. more
Feb 10, 2015 10:15 AM Rick Walters Classical Music
At Home with Present Music?
Present Music presents a smorgasbord of composers and styles, with some degree of hit and miss as part of the nature of performing new music. The season finale, performed Friday evening at the Cabot Theatre (normally home to Skylight) was d... more
Jun 25, 2014 1:13 AM Rick Walters Classical Music
Giving Thanks with Present Music and Friends
The Present Music Thanksgiving concert, an annual community event, took place Sunday at the Cathedral of St. John the Evangelist. Five works were performed by featured guest composer Caroline Shaw more
Nov 25, 2013 5:29 PM Rick Walters Classical Music
Present Music Sings Out for Thanksgiving
Between the Milwaukee Symphony Chorus singing Handel’s Messiah, the Milwaukee Repertory Theater’s staging of A Christmas Carol and the Milwaukee Ballet’s Nutcracker, our city has no lack of favorites in the performing arts for Christmas. An... more
Nov 20, 2013 12:44 AM David Luhrssen A&E Feature