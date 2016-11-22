RSS

Caroline Shaw

Present Music annual Thanksgiving concert took place last weekend, featuring many talents and a great bill of works, including a new commission from Robert Honstein to honor Present Music’s 35th season. more

Nov 22, 2016 3:27 PM Classical Music

Photo by Christopher Perceptions

Present Music’s annual Thanksgiving concert at Cathedral of St. John the Evangelist was thoughtful, engaging and inspiring—emphasizing choral music and featuring various performers from the community, as is their custom. It included the wor... more

Nov 24, 2015 5:53 PM Classical Music

Present Music offers its yearly Thanksgiving concert on Sunday, Nov. 22 at the Cathedral of St. John the Evangelist with a free pre-concert talk by composer Christopher Cerrone at Colectivo prospect Café on Thursday, Nov. 19. more

Nov 17, 2015 8:47 PM Classical Music

Photo Credit: Danny Turner

Great concerts of lesser-known works by Milwaukee Symphony Orchestra and Prometheus Trio. more

Feb 10, 2015 10:15 AM Classical Music

Present Music presents a smorgasbord of composers and styles, with some degree of hit and miss as part of the nature of performing new music. The season finale, performed Friday evening at the Cabot Theatre (normally home to Skylight) was d... more

Jun 25, 2014 1:13 AM Classical Music

The Present Music Thanksgiving concert, an annual community event, took place Sunday at the Cathedral of St. John the Evangelist. Five works were performed by featured guest composer Caroline Shaw more

Nov 25, 2013 5:29 PM Classical Music

Between the Milwaukee Symphony Chorus singing Handel’s Messiah, the Milwaukee Repertory Theater’s staging of A Christmas Carol and the Milwaukee Ballet’s Nutcracker, our city has no lack of favorites in the performing arts for Christmas. An... more

Nov 20, 2013 12:44 AM A&E Feature

