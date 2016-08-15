RSS

Caroline Smith

racine theatre guild.jpg.jpe

It’s an intimate comedy set on the soundstage for a local access cooking show. There are two men. There are two women. The show runs two hours. It’s clean. It’s easy. Under the right circumstances it’s funny it’s Kitchen Witches by Canadian .. more

Aug 15, 2016 11:00 AM Theater

the-replacements-minnesota-2014-tony-nelson-billboard-650.jpg.jpe

A new month brings The Replacements, Crosby, Stills & Nash and Death Cab For Cutie to Milwaukee. more

Apr 28, 2015 9:34 PM This Week in Milwaukee

blogimage13001.jpe

Present Music’s annual Thanksgiving concert at the Cathedral of St. John the Evangelist features collaborations with Milwaukee Choral Artists, Milwaukee Children’s Choir and the Bucks Native American Drumming and Singing Group. more

Nov 21, 2010 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

SOCIAL UPDATES