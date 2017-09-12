RSS

Carrie Gray

nexttonormalbymarkfrohna.jpg.jpe

Not many are challenged like the family in Next to Normal—an award-winning musical presented by All-In Productions that takes an intimate look at how mental illness affects not just the patient, but also everyone within that person’s univer... more

Sep 12, 2017 3:03 PM Theater

performingartsweekly09072017.jpg.jpe

Performing Arts Week spotlights shows opening the first week of September, including All-In Productions’ Next to Normal and the Milwaukee Rep’s Souvenir. more

Sep 5, 2017 1:03 PM Performing Arts Weekly

theatrereview_sunset_(bygeorgegkatsekesjr).jpg.jpe

Photo By George G Katsekesjr

Sunset Playhouse stages The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee with a humble emotional immensity. A respectably varied cast warmly delivers the musical story of a few diverse kids competing fo,Theater more

Apr 26, 2016 3:47 PM Theater

12920342_1107440122628786_8560318874423667406_n.jpg.jpe

It can be kind of uncomfortable watching grown actors pretend to play kids. Even college students playing high school students onstage can feel weird and awkward at best. At worst, it’s strange and vaguely disturbing. Next week, the Sunset P.. more

Apr 12, 2016 11:00 AM Theater

church-theatre-detail.jpg.jpe

In Tandem's Intimate Tenth Street Theatre

Jim Padovano recently announced that Broccoli Theatricals and Encore  Theatre Company will be presenting an intimate cabaret staging of The Girl in 14 G at the Tenth Street Theatre. This past summer the group had staged a solidly entertaining .. more

Oct 24, 2015 11:00 AM Theater

Touching on such familiar themes as growing old, dying and living with regret, Sunset Playhouse’s On Golden Pond takes a tried-and-true plot and finds a way to keep it fresh, fun and entertaining. The scene is more

Jun 10, 2014 11:10 PM Theater

blogimage12672.jpe

Philadelphia psych-rockers Dr. Dog aren’t the first band of their generation to crib from The Beatles, but over the course of five albums in the last decade, they’ve put their own, eccentric stamp on the style. Their latest album is more

Oct 22, 2010 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

blogimage12162.jpe

Among the youngest of Milwaukee’s ethnic festivals at the Summerfest grounds, the Indian Summer Festival marks the beginning of fall while celebrating Wisconsin’s American-Indian heritage. In addition to the expected music, dance and cultur... more

Sep 11, 2010 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

SOCIAL UPDATES