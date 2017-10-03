Carrie Hitchcock
Making Startling Discoveries in Next Act's 'Silent Sky'
Playwright Lauren Gunderson really did her homework given what could be a difficult topic: the founding of modern astronomy. more
Oct 3, 2017 4:11 PM Harry Cherkinian Theater
Next Act's 'Bloomsday' Discovers the Beauty of Looking Back
Past mistakes and regrets are carefully analyzed and explored in Next Act Theatre’s production of Steven Dietz’s Bloomsday. Directed by Joseph Hanreddy, it’s an emotional rollercoaster—humorous and relatable to everyone with past regrets. more
Apr 11, 2017 3:39 PM Evan Thomas Casey Theater
A Unique Relationship With Time at Next Act
Next Act Theatre powerfully radiates romantic drama into the warmer weather this year as it presents Steven Dietz’ wonderfully bewildering Bloomsday. Youth and experience zigzag across the stage as an older couple interact with the younger couple .. more
Apr 9, 2017 11:00 AM Russ Bickerstaff Theater
Revisiting a Day and a Lifetime
In Stephen Dietz’s Bloomsday (running at Next Act Theatre, April 6-30) under the direction of Joseph Hanreddy, the audience is invited to consider what it would be like to go back in time and change an important decision. The play follows a... more
Mar 21, 2017 1:04 PM Evan Thomas Casey A&E Feature
Funny, Scary, Delightful
As Halloween approaches, First Stage children’s theater is already handing out tricks and treats with its funny, scary and delightful production of Goosebumps The Musical: Phantom of the Auditorium. more
Oct 18, 2016 3:33 PM Harry Cherkinian Theater
Vanya and Sonia meet Masha and Spike
Milwaukee Chamber Theatre’s staging of Anton Chekhov’s spoof, Vanya and Sonia and Masha and Spike, is strong enough to overcome the script’s tedious moments. more
Aug 16, 2016 3:20 PM Russ Bickerstaff Theater
A Family Comedy Begins the Season
The Milwaukee theater season doesn’t have an official start. The first show of Milwaukee Chamber Theatre’s season might as well be the opening of a new season, though. They always have that first show in August, which gives them a really n.. more
Aug 4, 2016 11:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
Chekhov in a Blender
Milwaukee Chamber Theatre performs Christopher Durang’s comedic play Vanya and Sonia and Masha and Spike Aug. 11-28, a work that won a Tony Award for Best Play three years ago. more
The Personal and the Poetical
Milwaukee Chamber Theatre’s staging of Sarah Ruhl’s Dear Elizabeth explores that least understood and most necessary of human relationships: friendship. more
Sep 29, 2015 9:00 PM Selena Milewski Theater
The Personal and The Poetical
Milwaukee Chamber Theatre’s Dear Elizabeth explores that least understood and most necessary of human relationships, friendship. Sarah Ruhl’s play, adapted from Words in Air: The Complete Corre,Theater more
Sep 28, 2015 5:19 PM Selena Milewski Theater
A Story of Two Poets’ Incredible Friendship
Inspired by the book Words in Air: The Complete Correspondence Between Elizabeth Bishop and Robert Lowell, playwright Sarah Ruhl created an innovative piece that features some of the hundreds of letters shared between 20th-century American ... more
Sep 15, 2015 8:16 PM Amanda Sullivan Theater
Renaissance Theatreworks’ ‘Lettice and Loveage’
Renaissance Theatreworks presents Peter Shaffer’s comic tale, Lettice and Loveage, staring Laura Gordon and Carrie Hitchcock. more
Apr 14, 2015 9:25 AM Anne Siegel Theater
Milwaukee’s Neil Haven returns with a World Premiere
Perceptive, young playwright Neil Haven tackles a difficult emotional subject—grief—in his newest play, Come Back. It runs at In Tandem Theatre through March 22. more
Mar 2, 2015 5:00 PM Anne Siegel Theater
Freakshow
Among the freaks describing in breathtaking detail through monologues in Youngblood Theatre’s production of Carson Kreitzer’s Freakshow : pinheads, a human salamander and a dog-faced lady. There’s a patchwork feel to the script, more
Nov 18, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee