RSS

Carrie & Lowell

concertreview_sufjanstevens.jpg.jpe

Photo credit: CJ Foeckler

Touring behind his saddest album yet, Sufjan Stevens kept the mood heavy Thursday night at the Riverside Theater. more

Apr 24, 2015 10:00 AM Concert Reviews

onmusic_sufjanalbumcover.jpg.jpe

After confounding some listeners with his heavily electronic 2010 album The Age of Adz , Sufjan Stevens returned to his folk roots for his upcoming latest album, Carrie & Lowell , out March 31 on his Asthmatic Kitty label. It's already being haile.. more

Jan 26, 2015 3:30 PM On Music

12760504124c0efbecec209.jpg.jpe

Versatile trumpeter Jamie Breiwick is joined in his project Choir Fight by veteran players from Milwaukee acts like Kings Go Forth, De La Buena and Clamnation for a sound that artfully harkens back to the mellower side of Miles Davis’ elect... more

Jun 10, 2010 12:00 AM This Week in Milwaukee

SOCIAL UPDATES