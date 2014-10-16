Carrie: The Musical
Musical High School Horror with Theatre Unchained
Theatre Unchained’s Milwaukee premiere of Carrie: The Musical persistently shies away from subtlety in an adaptation of the beloved Stephen King novel about a telekinetic student. Anna more
Oct 16, 2014 3:43 AM Russ Bickerstaff Theater
Theater Lovers and Drama Queens
I love theater. I don’t care if it’s a drama at the Rep or talent night at the Rusty Nail Trailer Park, I’m all about the performing arts. From William Shakespeare’s classics to Three-Finger Judy playing the spoons in the community room, I ... more
Oct 8, 2014 12:33 AM Ruthie Hear Me Out
Carrie’s Telekinetic Rage on Stage
In the market for some Halloween-season thrills? A cautionary tale for bullies? Ideas for making use of all that spare pig blood you have lying around? Look no further than Theatre Unchained’s production of Carrie: The more
Oct 1, 2014 3:08 PM Tyler Friedman Theater