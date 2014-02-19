Carrie Rodriguez
This Week in Milwaukee: Feb 20-26
This Week In Milwaukee: Milwaukee Bucks Y2K Night w/ Cooli, WWE Smackdown, Alejandro Escovedo and Peter Buck and more! more
Feb 19, 2014 5:33 PM Shepherd Express Staff This Week in Milwaukee
Carrie Rodriguez Finds Her Voice
It would seem only natural that Carrie Rodriguez would have made the move into songwriting and being a solo artist in her own right after playing fiddle as a sideman for other artists. After all, as the daughter of acclaimed more
Apr 8, 2013 6:18 PM Alan Sculley Music Feature
Ron Johnson Hires Lobbyist as Chief of Staff
Dec 1, 2010 5:18 PM Shepherd Express Staff Daily Dose
April 9 - April 15
Thursday, April 9 Brandi Carlile @ The Pabst Theater, 8 p.m. Likeso many of her adult-contemporary peers who owe much of,This Week in Milwaukee more
Apr 9, 2009 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff This Week in Milwaukee 5 Comments
Wisconsin Fool's Day?
The idea of an election on April Fool's Day is absurd. Sneak up on aco-worker and say, "I voted for Gableman." Just before the stunnedcolleague can respond, you holler, "Wisconsin Fools!" Thenyou go to your next cubicle and announce a.. more
Apr 1, 2008 4:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff News Features
Carrie Rodriguez
Carrie Rodriguez, who headlines an 8 p.m. show at the Pabst Theater tonight, received a e New York Times ,Today in Milwaukee more
Feb 15, 2008 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee