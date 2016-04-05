Carroll University
¿Dónde Estás? (Where Are You?) with Carroll University
It’s hard to believe that Augusto Pinochet could have been in power as recently as the 1980s. The Chilean president had, even at the most conservative estimate, put over a thousand people to death and forcibly interned and tortured up to 3.. more
Apr 5, 2016 11:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
Free Doppelgänger in Waukesha
The joke goes something like this: “Why do the Germans have a word for ‘doppelgänger?’ Is that a problem over there or something?” Why would any culture would need a word to describe when two strangers look identical to each other? Rega.. more
Mar 15, 2016 11:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
Untitled Women this Friday at Carroll University
Even when they’re in the center of the stage, women are often overlooked. Ami Majeskie looks to focus on a certain often-overlooked 50% of the population as she presents The Untitled Women Project. It’s a program of scenes, monologues, dance.. more
Feb 11, 2016 12:00 PM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
Wisconsin Philharmonic Holiday Concert
The Wisconsin Philharmonic presents “An American Christmas with a Star Wars Salute,” Tuesday, Dec. 8, in collaboration with the Jubilate Chorale and Arrowhead High School Concert Choir; John Schindler is the featured pianist. more
Dec 1, 2015 5:36 PM John Jahn A&E Feature
Playing the Field: Leah Jankowski
Carroll University’s assistant athletic trainer Leah Jankowski's job involves a lot more than just taping ankles. more
Nov 30, 2015 12:00 AM Nicole Haase Brewers On Deck Circle
‘Dog Sees God’ in Waukesha
Carroll University undergraduate student Ryan Albrechtson and his peers were asked to create a fictional arts organization over the course of a semester in a fine arts administration class and Albrechtson, who fully connected with the proje... more
Aug 20, 2014 11:39 AM Amanda Sullivan Theater
Shakespeare in the Park is Back
For Optimist Theatre’s fifth season of Shakespeare in the Park (SITP), the company presents a three-weekend long run of the famous playwright’s lesser-performed comedy, The Winter’s Tale. The work is typically recognized for having one of t... more
Jun 6, 2014 1:27 AM Amanda Sullivan Visual Arts 1 Comments
Carroll University's 'The Catalyst Project' Bids Maxon Hall Farewell With the Sand Mandala Treatment
"Death andtaxes," is the classic, glib attempt to enumerate life's certainties. Amore sober and somber response differs only in omitting the latter conjunct. Forsome the inevitability of death is a source of crippling despair. Woody Allen,for .. more
May 25, 2014 8:22 PM Tyler Friedman Visual Arts
Race, Identity and the 'American Cypher'
The paradigms with which human beings understand themselves change over time. Cutting-edge research into prehistoric art suggests our distant progenitors saw themselves as existing in a realm of animal spirits, requiring the intervention of... more
Apr 2, 2014 12:21 AM Tyler Friedman Visual Arts
'You Gotta Have Art'
You gotta have art. But don’t take it from me. No less than one of the area’s most prolific art spaces, the Cedarburg Cultural Center (W62 N546 Washington Ave.), declares as much in the title of their fast-approaching juried exhibition and ... more
Feb 12, 2014 4:05 AM Tyler Friedman Visual Arts
Orpheus Loves Eurydice
At the death of his adored Eurydice, the musician Orpheus breached the Underworld. He sang about love so beautifully that Hades let Eurydice return to life provided Orpheus refrained from looking at her on the way more
Jan 22, 2014 11:43 PM John Schneider Classical Music
Milwaukee’s Art Educators Descend Upon Carroll University
Teachers deserve more recognition. Financial recognition, to be sure, but more than that. Peering through horn-rimmed glasses, clad in tweed, covered in chalk dust, they teach us everything from the kindergarten lesson of how to share to, y... more
Jan 5, 2014 10:05 PM Tyler Friedman Visual Arts
Collaboration Drives Compelling Art
Jessica Meuninck-Ganger’s new exhibition demonstrates how collaboration fuels compelling art. While the multimedia artist describes her work as equally informed by the past and the future, the pervasive merging of tradition and experimentat... more
Oct 23, 2013 12:16 AM Tyler Friedman Visual Arts
Lilly Goren Explores ‘Women and the White House’
Given the prominence of women’s rights in the recently completed presidential campaign, it is a good time to take a look at the role that women play in the White House. In the timely new volume Women and the White House more
Nov 13, 2012 1:45 PM Jenni Herrick Books
Milwaukee Opera Theatre's 'Iolanthe' Trades Pomp for Circumstance
Milwaukee Opera Theatre (MOT) completes its season with an exciting new production of Gilbert and Sullivan's 1882 comic operetta Iolanthe. Presented in partnership with Carroll University, Iolanthe marks MOT's first foray into the world... more
May 23, 2012 12:00 AM Joel K. Boyd Classical Music
In Tandem Crafts the ‘Art of Murder’
IIn Tandem Theatre opens its 13th season this week with a murder-suspense comedy set in the art world. Joe DiPietro’s Art of Murder crosses drama and suspense with complex satire on the nature of contemporary art.The play opens in a modern-... more
Oct 20, 2010 12:00 AM Russ Bickerstaff Theater
The Hoan Bridge
Despite the best efforts of narrow-minded bureaucrats to tear it down, the Hoan Bridge is priceless for residents of Bay View and south lakeshore communities—an easy link to Downtown and the freeway system. Aside from its utility, the Hoan’... more
Oct 20, 2010 12:00 AM None - Do Not Delete Best of Milwaukee 2010
Conspicuous Consumption
“Conspicuous Consumption” at the UW-Milwaukee Union Art Gallery is part of the university’s “Food for Thought” series, which explores “how food connects us to the environment, our culture and to each other.” The s more
Oct 12, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Two Men and A Stage
Years ago, California's Reduced Shakespeare Company realized that there's a comic appeal in going through some very, very serious material very, very quickly. The Complete Works of William Shakespeare (Abridged) was soon joined by All The Great .. more
Aug 22, 2010 7:36 PM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
A Genius for Deception: How Cunning Helped the British Win Two World Wars (Oxford University Press), by Nicholas Rankin
Nicholas Rankin is happy to stereotype his own people. “The British enjoy deceiving their enemies,” he writes in the opening line of his book. And while offering much evidence that his country’s enemies were also adept at deception, his more
Mar 29, 2010 12:00 AM David Luhrssen Books