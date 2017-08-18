Cars
The Cars: Candy-O (Rhino)
The Cars second album, Candy-O (1979), has been reissued on CD and vinyl. It remains strong and listenable nearly 40 years later. more
Aug 18, 2017 9:22 AM David Luhrssen Album Reviews
Wilson Center Celebrates Wisconsin’s Inaugural Collector Vehicle Appreciation Day
Photo via Tracy Sigler, Flickr CCMore than 2,000 classic vehicle enthusiasts from SoutheastWisconsin are expected to attend the inaugural Collector Vehicle AppreciationDay at Starry Nights’ “Cruisin’ at the Wilson Center” Classic Vehicle.. more
Jul 7, 2016 8:43 PM Shepherd Express Staff Around MKE
The Cars: The Elektra Years 1978-1987
The Cars self-titled debut album (1978) sounded entirely fresh upon arrival. It had affinities with both the experimental side of new wave and the hard rock that new wave sought to overthrow and was wrapped in a pop sensibility. The Cars wa... more
Apr 6, 2016 1:55 PM David Luhrssen Album Reviews
The 2016 Greater Milwaukee Auto Show Rides Into Town
The Greater Milwaukee Auto Show returns to The WisconsinCenter tomorrow. The newest sedans, SUV’s, crossovers and sports cars from over30 manufacturers will be on display to the public.Attendees will get the chance to test-d.. more
Feb 19, 2016 3:44 PM Shepherd Express Staff Around MKE
Riding the Bus Just Got Easier for Milwaukeeans
Good news for all you bus riders out there.The Milwaukee County Transit System has just introduced M•Card online. The M•Card replaces paper bus passes and allows users to avoid having to hurriedly count exact change.In the past, M•Card users have.. more
Aug 5, 2015 10:00 PM Shepherd Express Staff Around MKE 1 Comments
How Can I Get My Car Ready for Summer Driving?
Dear EarthTalk: Summer is near and I am planning a big road trip. Do you have any tips for boosting my car’s fuel efficiency on long, hot drives?-Esther McCoy, Burlington, VTAh,the summer road trip, that classic American experience. But long d.. more
Jun 1, 2015 2:30 PM Doug Moss, Roddy Scheer News Features
Run For Your Wife in Germantown
The Imagination Theatre of Germantown brings a light early-'80s comedy from England to the stage this week as it opens its production of Run ForYour Wife. It's the story of a London taxi driver who leads two lives with two different wives. Of cour.. more
Mar 18, 2014 10:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
Film Clips: Aug. 7
In the year 2154, Max (Matt Damon) is one of many workers toiling on a ruined planet Earth while the privileged look down upon them from Elysium, an enormous, futuristic space station equipped with every imaginable more
Aug 7, 2013 1:35 AM None - Do Not Delete Film Clips
New Release Wrap-Up: Okkervil River, The Cars, Raphael Saadiq
<p> After luring in new listeners with a couple of approachable, eager-to-please records, <strong>Okkervil River</strong> retreats to the shadows on <em>I Am Very Far</em>, the band\'s most difficult album yet. Singer/songwriter Will Sheff has alw.. more
Mar 29, 2012 5:30 PM Shepherd Express Staff On Music
Cars 2
The nonentities increasingly populating the Rotten Tomatoes movie review site have complained about the theme of Cars 2, a cartoon that dares to question the fossil-fuel-industrial complex. Whether these so-called critics are against movies... more
Jul 12, 2011 12:00 AM David Luhrssen Film Reviews
The Heavy w/ Wallpaper
The British group The Heavy modernizes soul and funk music with big, punchy beats derived in part from hip-hop, giving it much the same treatment that Mark Ronson lent to Amy Winehouse’s Back to Black . The group’s second album, 2009&rsq more
Nov 14, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Mexican Done Right at BelAir Cantina
Life is returning to normal in the area of the Humboldt Avenue Bridge. Two restaurants, the Good Life and Bayou, went out of business during the lengthy reconstruction project, but now both have been replaced. Stubby’s Pub & Grub opened in ... more
Oct 13, 2010 12:00 AM Jeff Beutner Dining Preview 1 Comments
Claire Stigliani and Susan Worsham Exhibits
Lush, saturated colors characterize the paintings and photographs of two female artists at Dean Jensen Gallery in the dual exhibitions “Claire Stigliani: Through a Looking-Glass” and “Susan Worsham: Southern Gothic.” The artists&rs more
Aug 19, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Stevie Ray Vaughan and Double Trouble
It’s been two decades since Stevie Ray Vaughan, a swaggering blues revivalist with a thick and recognizable style, played his final concert at Alpine Valley on Aug. 26, 1990. He then jumped into a helicopter that crashed minutes after takeo... more
Jul 26, 2010 12:00 AM Michael Popke Album Reviews
A Closer Look at ‘The Worst Car in History’
It was the little car that couldn’t, and the most enjoyable part of Jason Vuic’s book, The Yugo: The Rise and Fall of the Worst Car in History(Hill & Wang), is the jokes that were made about it:Q: What’s the difference between a Yugo more
Mar 9, 2010 12:00 AM Roger K. Miller Books 1 Comments
Aerosmith w/ 3 Doors Down
The ravages of time are beginning to take their toll on Aerosmith, with Steven Tyler recently recovering from a bout of pneumonia, and Joe Perry rehabbing his knee after a long-overdue surgery. This week the band added a third member to its... more
Jun 13, 2009 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Interview: John Ready Jewels Milwaukee's Riverwalk
On June 4 at the Mason Street Bump Out on Milwaukee's Riverwalk, the sculpture "The Round Ring" waited to be dedicated. Gallery Director at UW- LaCrosse and sculptor John Ready created this enormous ring retrofitted with bowling balls, .. more
Jun 10, 2009 4:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Visual Arts
About This Year's Summerfest Line-Up
The Shepherd Express' annual Summerfest Guide is on stands now, inserted in today's issue, so pick up a copy and start highlighting acts of interest. My first read on the (nearly) finalized Summerfest 2009 line-up: It's better th.. more
Jun 10, 2009 4:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff On Music
Issue of the Week: The Non-Issue of MPS’s Breakup
In an appalling attempt to create news, the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel, in its usual role Milwaukee Journal Sentinel ,Expresso more
Sep 26, 2008 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Expresso 5 Comments
Whoa Nedly!
This might be my last straw for Ned Yost: You decide who gets to rest based on chance?From Yahoo Sports:"Apr 27 3B Bill Hall was out of the starting lineup Sunday despite collecting five hits in the previous two games. Manager Ned Yost wanted to g.. more
Apr 29, 2008 4:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff More Sports