Carson Kreitzer
Impressive Drama: UWM's Senior Capstone presentation
One of the best dramas on local stages right now is, interesting enough a musical. As In Tandem's Thrill Me edges towards its closing performance this coming Sunday, the UWM theatre department is staging a pair of contemporary dramas every bit as.. more
May 11, 2011 8:37 AM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
Emotional Depth In A Warehouse: Youngblood's FREAKSHOW
The Lincoln Storage Warehouse rests across the street from a Water Street-style bar out in the middle of nowhere. It feels like kind of a run-down section of town in the middle of the night. Cars pull into a parking lot and people file into a v.. more
Oct 30, 2010 6:52 PM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
Gabba Gabba, We Accept You
The Circus Freakshow had it heyday long before Todd Browning’s 1932 cult hit film FREAKS. The appeal of seeing the utter enormity of human morphologyfrom the armless and legless to conjoined twins, dwarfs, giants, the surreally obese and so on .. more
Aug 12, 2010 6:35 PM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
Fresh Homemade Guacamole
Summer is rapidly approaching, and nothing satisfies or is easier to make than fresh guacamole. The key to a good guacamole is freshness, the perfect ripeness of the avocado, and the presentation. ,Just Cook It more
Jun 11, 2009 12:00 AM Richard Kerhin Eat/Drink 3 Comments
Wave vs. Ironmen
The Milwaukee Wave face off against the New Jersey Ironmen at a 2 p.m. match today at the U.S. Cellular Arena.,Today in Milwaukee more
Mar 29, 2009 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Deliver
Director John Boorman’s 1972 epic Deliverance starts with an all-male canoeing trip down a river soon to be flooded, but turns into a battle between city and country when one camper shoots a hillbilly with an arrow to stop his friend from b... more
Mar 3, 2009 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee