Carte Blanche Studio Theatre
Hitler is a Bad Roommate
George Tabori’s Mein Kampf could easily have been very, very bad. A comedy about Hitler could go in a number of awful and shaloow directions. It’s a relief to know that the comedy about a young, pre-Nazi Hitler is actually really funny. Tabori’s.. more
Oct 3, 2011 2:51 PM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
Going To A Staged Brothel For Christmas
Once again, Jimmy Dragolovich puts together a solidly impressive two-tiered set in the tiny space of the Carte Blanche Studio Theatre. Multiple doors open and shut and sometimes slam shut over the course of the comedy. It’s set in a brothel some.. more
Dec 14, 2010 8:04 PM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
An Irishman and a Brit Walk Into a Brothel . . .
Brendan Behan had been out of prison for about a decade when he’d written The Hostage. His ties with the Irish Republican Army were more or less in his past by that time. The Irish poet/writer had reached a considerable level of success before .. more
Nov 29, 2010 10:22 AM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
Carte Blanche Is Out Of Order In Two Weeks
Carte Blanche Studio’s latest comedy adds to an already very bustling weekend for theatre. Carte Blanche’s production of the 1997 Ray Cooney farce Out Of Order is one of three shows opening in Milwaukee the weekend of June 17th. A relatively div.. more
Jun 3, 2010 9:14 PM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
Wisconsin Conservatory of Music's Tribute to Francisco Tárrega
T%uFFFDrrega's knowledge of the piano helped him tremendously in composition, especially so in Lagrima ,Classical Music/Dance more
Jul 27, 2009 12:00 AM John Jahn Classical Music
The Day Wall Street Exploded: A Story of America in Its First Age of Terror (Oxford University Press), by Beverly Gage
On Sept. 16, 1920, one of the world's first car bombs was detonated. The vehicle was a hor The Day Wall Street Exploded ,Books more
Apr 13, 2009 12:00 AM David Luhrssen Books
The Art of Pilsen
In the 1970s, the Pilsen neighborhood on Chicago's Lower West Side became the capital for a predominantly Mexican population. More than 30 years later, Pilsen remains a vibrant center for Mexican-American culture and art. It seems fitting t... more
Apr 7, 2009 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
The Natural Motif: New Drawings by Natalie Settles
The Charles Allis Art Museum’s latest exhibit presents Natalie Settles' meditative graphite and watercolor artwork, which shifts in style between 19th-century designs and the sparseness of modern art.,Today in Milwaukee more
Feb 5, 2009 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee