Carte Blanche Studio Theatre

George Tabori’s Mein Kampf could easily have been very, very bad. A comedy about Hitler could go in a number of awful and shaloow directions. It’s a relief to know that the comedy about a young, pre-Nazi Hitler is actually really funny. Tabori’s.. more

Oct 3, 2011 2:51 PM Theater

Once again, Jimmy Dragolovich puts together a solidly impressive two-tiered set in the tiny space of the Carte Blanche Studio Theatre. Multiple doors open and shut and sometimes slam shut over the course of the comedy. It’s set in a brothel some.. more

Dec 14, 2010 8:04 PM Theater

Brendan Behan had been out of prison for about a decade when he’d written The Hostage. His ties with the Irish Republican Army were more or less in his past by that time. The Irish poet/writer had reached a considerable level of success before .. more

Nov 29, 2010 10:22 AM Theater

Carte Blanche Studio’s latest comedy adds to an already very bustling weekend for theatre. Carte Blanche’s production of the 1997 Ray Cooney farce Out Of Order is one of three shows opening in Milwaukee the weekend of June 17th. A relatively div.. more

Jun 3, 2010 9:14 PM Theater

blogimage7416.jpe

T%uFFFDrrega's knowledge of the piano helped him tremendously in composition, especially so in Lagrima ,Classical Music/Dance more

Jul 27, 2009 12:00 AM Classical Music

blogimage6172.jpe

On Sept. 16, 1920, one of the world's first car bombs was detonated. The vehicle was a hor The Day Wall Street Exploded ,Books more

Apr 13, 2009 12:00 AM Books

blogimage6102.jpe

In the 1970s, the Pilsen neighborhood on Chicago's Lower West Side became the capital for a predominantly Mexican population. More than 30 years later, Pilsen remains a vibrant center for Mexican-American culture and art. It seems fitting t... more

Apr 7, 2009 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

blogimage5412.jpe

The Charles Allis Art Museum’s latest exhibit presents Natalie Settles' meditative graphite and watercolor artwork, which shifts in style between 19th-century designs and the sparseness of modern art.,Today in Milwaukee more

Feb 5, 2009 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

