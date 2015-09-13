Carte Blanche Studios
Defend a Kingdom of Dullness with Matt Cook at Lynden Sculpture Garden
Milwaukee Poet Laureate Matt Cook will not attempt to judge how dull you are. For that matter, the entire question of where Kenneth Koch’s kingdom of dullness is and why anyone would want to defend it appears to be sort of a tangential mat.. more
Sep 13, 2015 11:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
Singing and Dancing and Acting With Ryan Capp
It takes a tremendous amount of personality and ambition to decide to put together a one-person performance. Ryan Capp appears to have more than enough personality to fill a show. He’s a choreographer and singer and a dancer AND an actor. Early ne.. more
Mar 28, 2015 11:00 AM Russ Bickerstaff Theater 2 Comments
Ryan Braun Will Be at the Brewers' Free On Deck Event
Jan 17, 2014 9:00 PM Shepherd Express Staff Around MKE
The Funny Side of Camelot
Monty Python’s Spamalot kicks off the inaugural season of Theatre Unchained at the former Carte Blanche Studios.Written by Python’s Eric Idle with John Du Prez, Spamalot adapts the surrealist troupe’s first feature film, Monty Python and th... more
Sep 12, 2013 5:41 PM Brandon Miller Theater
MKE FOLLIES Showcases a New Generation of Milwaukee Performers
The UW-Milwaukee Peck School of the Arts produces many promising artists who quickly leave town to build careers elsewhere. Katie Rhyme and Karen Zakrzewski, more
Jul 10, 2013 5:17 PM John Schneider Classical Music
Comic Cloak And Dagger at Carte Blanche
The story of Aphra Behn is one that could have easily been fabricated for the sake of a good story. In the 17th century, she was briefly married, traveled abroad and reputedly met an African slave leader. She returned to more
May 15, 2013 12:46 AM Russ Bickerstaff Theater
Boris and Doris On the Town
Comedy Contrasts: Theatre Gigante opened its 25th season with a darkly funny Hungarian play, Dust, by György Spiró, at the Kenilworth Studio 508. By contrast, Carte Blanche Studios presented a giggler/slapstickish recreation more
Feb 21, 2013 12:37 AM None - Do Not Delete Around MKE
Albee's Zoo Story
Two men. One Park Bench. One winding conversation. Well over one half a decade ago, the local Bialystock And Bloom Theatre Company closed its doors with a solidly memorable production of Edward Albee's Zoo Story. Jason Economus and William Cli.. more
Jul 19, 2012 12:28 PM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
Carte Blanche Sells Laughs in 'Little Shop of Horrors'
Carte Blanche Studios' recent revival of the campy rock musical Little Shop of Horrors reminds us of just how fun a night at the theater can be, regardless of some of this production's challenges. It's been 30 years since the original off- more
Apr 25, 2012 12:00 AM Harry Cherkinian Theater
Boris and Doris On the Town
Happy Anniversary: The inimitable Rip Tenor (aka Art Kumbalek) was honored by the Uptowner Bar and Charm School for his 25 years of yeoman's duty at the Shepherd Express. Fans poured in to pay respects and hear the Brewhaus Polka Kings... more
Apr 3, 2012 12:00 AM None - Do Not Delete Around MKE
Childhood Skewed South of Downtown
On March 22nd of next week, there are a couple of shows opening up that explore slightly skewed mutations of what some of us so fondly remember from our childhoods.At 7:30 pm next Thursday, Alchemist Theatre presents Free 2 B U & Me. It’s stra.. more
Mar 18, 2012 10:40 AM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
Shorts In January
\nIn a month so taken with remounting old shows, it’s nice to know that there’s some fresh material on the horizon. As fun as it has been to see A Christmas Carol and Srooge in Rouge again with another Holiday Punch at Off the Wall and another Who.. more
Dec 17, 2011 8:46 PM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
Yuletide Homicide With Puppets
A Christmas murder mystery with puppets, Who Killed Santa? isn’t a guilty pleasure so much as it is weird, simple fun. The show, which surmises a holiday party at Santa’s place with various iconic Christmas characters, has been staged a number of.. more
Nov 22, 2011 11:17 AM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
Reefer Madness: Musical Comedy Way, Way, Way Over The Top
More satisfying than a whole box of Jeez-Its™, Carte Blanche’s production of Reefer Madness! The Musical is easily the single most enjoyable musical comedy this season. A charmingly well-balanced cast takes a show without much complexity to it a.. more
Nov 7, 2011 2:06 PM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
A New Hitler Pushes Back MEIN KAMPF
Sometimes there’s just no way to deliver news without it sounding kind of weird. Carte Blanche Studio Theatre had announced some time ago its plan to stage a production of the George Tabori political spoof Mein Kampf. Though it had been acclaime.. more
Sep 14, 2011 4:16 AM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
Carte Blanche Call For Scripts
A few days ago, Carte Blanche Studios'Jimmy Dragolovich announced that what had originally been announced as the first annual short play fest this past month would, in fact, be the first of a twice-annual festival of shorts--one festival series.. more
Aug 21, 2011 6:43 PM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
Carte Blanche Studios' Play Fest 2011: Part 2
Carte Blanche's First New Plays Festival—a one weekend affair—ran for four nights. The second set of shorts joined the rotation on Friday night. I had the opportunity to see the last three shows to open on matinee Saturday. Here are some impre.. more
Aug 14, 2011 10:01 PM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
Milwaukee Chamber Delves Into 'Crimes of the Heart'
Milwaukee Chamber Theatre opens its 2011-2012 season with the compelling psychology of Beth Henley's Crimes of the Heart. This deftly written, darkly comic drama tells the story of three adult sisters dealing with different internal struggl... more
Aug 3, 2011 12:00 AM Russ Bickerstaff Theater
Actors Write: Carte Blanche's NEW PLAYS FESTIVAL
A Carte Blanche Studios show always ends up being something of a surprise in some manner. Quite often the surprise is a pleasant one. With its latest offering, there are far more unknowns than knowns as Carte Blanche presents its “First Annual” .. more
Jul 21, 2011 9:09 PM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
Carte Blanche's Charming 'Trailer Park Musical'
Carte Blanche Studios creates a cramped little trailer park to serve as home to an enjoyable, melodic evening for the presentation of Betsy Kelso and David Nehls' The Great American Trailer Park Musical. Director Jimmy Dragolovich orchestra... more
Apr 13, 2011 12:00 AM Russ Bickerstaff Theater