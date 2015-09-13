RSS

Milwaukee Poet Laureate Matt Cook will not attempt to judge how dull you are. For that matter, the entire question of where Kenneth Koch’s kingdom of dullness is and why anyone would want to defend it appears to be sort of a tangential mat.. more

Sep 13, 2015 11:00 AM Theater

It takes a tremendous amount of personality and ambition to decide to put together a one-person performance. Ryan Capp appears to have more than enough personality to fill a show. He’s a choreographer and singer and a dancer AND an actor. Early ne.. more

Mar 28, 2015 11:00 AM Theater 2 Comments

Jan 17, 2014 9:00 PM Around MKE

Monty Python’s Spamalot kicks off the inaugural season of Theatre Unchained at the former Carte Blanche Studios.Written by Python’s Eric Idle with John Du Prez, Spamalot adapts the surrealist troupe’s first feature film, Monty Python and th... more

Sep 12, 2013 5:41 PM Theater

The UW-Milwaukee Peck School of the Arts produces many promising artists who quickly leave town to build careers elsewhere. Katie Rhyme and Karen Zakrzewski, more

Jul 10, 2013 5:17 PM Classical Music

The story of Aphra Behn is one that could have easily been fabricated for the sake of a good story. In the 17th century, she was briefly married, traveled abroad and reputedly met an African slave leader. She returned to more

May 15, 2013 12:46 AM Theater

Comedy Contrasts: Theatre Gigante opened its 25th season with a darkly funny Hungarian play, Dust, by György Spiró, at the Kenilworth Studio 508. By contrast, Carte Blanche Studios presented a giggler/slapstickish recreation more

Feb 21, 2013 12:37 AM Around MKE

 Two men. One Park Bench. One winding conversation. Well over one half a decade ago, the local Bialystock And Bloom Theatre Company closed its doors with a solidly memorable production of Edward Albee's Zoo Story. Jason Economus and William Cli.. more

Jul 19, 2012 12:28 PM Theater

Carte Blanche Studios' recent revival of the campy rock musical Little Shop of Horrors reminds us of just how fun a night at the theater can be, regardless of some of this production's challenges. It's been 30 years since the original off- more

Apr 25, 2012 12:00 AM Theater

Happy Anniversary: The inimitable Rip Tenor (aka Art Kumbalek) was honored by the Uptowner Bar and Charm School for his 25 years of yeoman's duty at the Shepherd Express. Fans poured in to pay respects and hear the Brewhaus Polka Kings... more

Apr 3, 2012 12:00 AM Around MKE

On March 22nd of next week, there are a couple of shows opening up that explore slightly skewed mutations of what some of us so fondly remember from our childhoods.At 7:30 pm next Thursday, Alchemist Theatre presents Free 2 B U & Me.  It’s stra.. more

Mar 18, 2012 10:40 AM Theater

\nIn a month so taken with remounting old shows, it’s nice to know that there’s some fresh material on the horizon. As fun as it has been to see A Christmas Carol and Srooge in Rouge again with another Holiday Punch at Off the Wall and another Who.. more

Dec 17, 2011 8:46 PM Theater

A Christmas murder mystery with puppets, Who Killed Santa? isn’t a guilty pleasure so much as it is weird, simple fun. The show, which surmises a holiday party at Santa’s place with various iconic Christmas characters, has been staged a number of.. more

Nov 22, 2011 11:17 AM Theater

More satisfying than a whole box of Jeez-Its™, Carte Blanche’s production of Reefer Madness! The Musical is easily the single most enjoyable musical comedy this season. A charmingly well-balanced cast takes a show without much complexity to it a.. more

Nov 7, 2011 2:06 PM Theater

Sometimes there’s just no way to deliver news without it sounding kind of weird. Carte Blanche Studio Theatre had announced some time ago its plan to stage a production of the George Tabori political spoof Mein Kampf. Though it had been acclaime.. more

Sep 14, 2011 4:16 AM Theater

 A few days ago, Carte Blanche Studios'Jimmy Dragolovich announced that what had originally been announced as the first annual short play fest this past month would, in fact, be the first of a twice-annual festival of shorts--one festival series.. more

Aug 21, 2011 6:43 PM Theater

Carte Blanche's First New Plays Festival—a one weekend affair—ran for four nights. The second set of shorts joined the rotation on Friday night. I had the opportunity to see the last three shows to open on matinee Saturday. Here are some impre.. more

Aug 14, 2011 10:01 PM Theater

Milwaukee Chamber Theatre opens its 2011-2012 season with the compelling psychology of Beth Henley's Crimes of the Heart. This deftly written, darkly comic drama tells the story of three adult sisters dealing with different internal struggl... more

Aug 3, 2011 12:00 AM Theater

A Carte Blanche Studios show always ends up being something of a surprise in some manner. Quite often the surprise is a pleasant one. With its latest offering, there are far more unknowns than knowns as Carte Blanche presents its “First Annual” .. more

Jul 21, 2011 9:09 PM Theater

Carte Blanche Studios creates a cramped little trailer park to serve as home to an enjoyable, melodic evening for the presentation of Betsy Kelso and David Nehls' The Great American Trailer Park Musical. Director Jimmy Dragolovich orchestra... more

Apr 13, 2011 12:00 AM Theater

