RSS

Carte Blanche Theatre

\nI don\'t know if I have different standard for local productions. I just know that the big touring shows that roll through town feel like tremendous waste of time, money and talent...not unlike Broadway itself. So why do I still like Neil Haven\.. more

Dec 24, 2011 9:33 PM Theater

Legendary playwright Tennessee Williams was born 100 years ago. New theatre company Fresh Page Productions debuts with a program of four shorts and a few journal entries written by the influential storyteller at the Carte Blanche Studio Theatre... more

Sep 6, 2011 1:41 PM Theater

Carte Blanche Theatre’s Play Fest opened last night. A weekend of short plays, Play Fest plays out more like a series of smaller works than an actual shorts program. The seven shorts on the program rotate through six different larger program set.. more

Aug 12, 2011 5:41 PM Theater

T. S. Eliot said it was "one of the stupidest and most uninspired plays ever written." And it was written by Shakespeare. Mr. Love Song of J. Alfred Prufrock wasn't alone in his assessment of Titus Andronicus--a work that had been almost univer.. more

May 28, 2011 7:22 PM Theater

There’s a kind of nobility to the legend that 17th Century playwright Molière died after collapsing onstage performing in the title role of his final play. The weird irony of it was that Molière was playing the title role of The Imaginary Invali.. more

Feb 12, 2011 4:08 AM Theater

Modern, online ticketing with its instant look at the make-up of a theatre audience provides an opportunity to celebrate as seats fill-up for upcoming productions. As of this writing, the Alchemist Theatre’s October horror show is almost sold-out.. more

Oct 12, 2010 10:02 PM Theater

blogimage7719.jpe

The Milwaukee Wine Festival returns for its second year to the neatly manicured lawn of the Milwaukee Art Museum. Once again there will be music, seminars, demonstrations and more than 150 fine wines available to sample. Kil@wat, the Mason ... more

Aug 22, 2009 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

blogimage7266.jpe

Merle Haggard was integral in popularizing some of country’s most memorable movements, from the rugged, electric Bakersfield sound to the outlaw country aesthetic and later the Western-swing revival. His true legacy, though, is his songwrit... more

Jul 15, 2009 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

blogimage7183.jpe

Despite a feverish government-sponsored campaign to demonize him during his 1930s crime sp Public Enemies ,Film more

Jul 7, 2009 12:00 AM Film Reviews 3 Comments

blogimage6899.jpe

Every Tuesday, at about 10 or 11-ish at the Jazz Estate, an improvisational ensemble known as the Erotic Adventures of the Static Chicken convenes for one of the city’s longest-running nights of free music. Borrowing liberally from the conf... more

Jun 16, 2009 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

blogimage6402.jpe

Milwaukee power-pop bands of all shapes, sizes and affiliations took the stage at Linneman’s Riverwest Inn this week during the four-day International Pop Overthrow festival, which concludes today with a line-up of groups drawn from all ove... more

May 3, 2009 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee 2 Comments

blogimage5937.jpe

In 1995, feminist filmmaker Miranda July innovatively conceptualized a new way of reaching and collaborating with women nationwide. She created a chain-letter video subscription, having women send in their low-quality DIY videos and in retu... more

Mar 24, 2009 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

SOCIAL UPDATES