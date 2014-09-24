Carte Blanche
John Ridley on Jimi Hendrix
John Ridley is the great success story to come out of Milwaukee in recent years. The writer-director earned an Oscar for his carefully calibrated screenplay, 12 Years a Slave . He returns with a dramatization of a year in the life of Jimi Hendrix.. more
Sep 24, 2014 6:03 PM Shepherd Express Staff I Hate Hollywood
Thoughts on Kelly Rindfleisch’s John Doe Emails
I know I shouldn’t make predictions, but it’s hardto resist not contemplating what will turn up in the documents to be releasednext Wednesday in the case of Kelly Rindfleisch. Rindfleisch, you may remember, was a top ScottWalker aide when he .. more
Feb 13, 2014 9:24 PM Lisa Kaiser Daily Dose 1 Comments
This Week on The Disclaimer: Foodie Elitism
WMSE's weekly crosstalk with station promotions director Ryan Schleicher, A.V. Club Milwaukee's Matt Wild and I, The Disclaimer takes place right at the top of the lunch hour, so it was probably only a matter of time until we turned the conversati.. more
Jul 25, 2013 5:15 PM Evan Rytlewski On Music
Milwaukee Observatory Project Connects Art and Public Archeiology
Aug 26, 2012 8:07 PM Shepherd Express Staff Visual Arts
Year In Review Part One: August Through November
IntroBeing a theatre critic who attends 100kknd shows per year, my year is defined a bit differently than a standard calendar will allow for. My year starts in August with the first shows of the new theatre season, continues through May as regu.. more
Aug 1, 2012 11:51 AM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
NomadicLIMBS: Milwaukee's New Summer Dance Collective
Thom Dancy, a young dancer and choreographer just graduated from the Milwaukee Ballet II (MBII) professional training program, has founded a Milwaukee summer contemporary dance collective called NomadicLIMBS. Its members include... more
Jun 26, 2012 12:00 AM John Schneider Classical Music
Milwaukee Chamber Captures 'A Thousand Words'
When light hits photosensitive paper through a lens, a moment is captured. Generations later, however, that moment is likely to be forgotten. Ultimately it's the stories behind a photo that connect an image to the present. Madison-based pla... more
Feb 8, 2012 12:00 AM Russ Bickerstaff Theater
Imperfect Fun in Carte Blanche's 'Titus Andronicus'
A ragged yet beautiful constellation of passion and imperfection, Carte Blanche Studios' Titus Andronicus offers the perfect start to summer theater in Milwaukee. The play itself, arguably one of Shakespeare's least-accomplished pieces, tre... more
Jun 8, 2011 12:00 AM Russ Bickerstaff Theater 1 Comments
The Scene Ends And The Sword Is Gone
Theatre lives in the flaws bring out the visceral reality of human drama. You want perfection? Go see some big, artificial Hollywood movie in 3D Imax. You want the flaws that make us human? You go to some small, little studio theatre space and i.. more
Jun 5, 2011 2:18 PM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
Another Big Weekend Of Openings
September continues unabated. And as September continue, September continues to be busy. Five shows open this weekend and they’re all comedies. Here’s a look at some of the theatre openings that lie ahead: THURSDAY THE 23RD Cart Blanche Stud.. more
Sep 22, 2010 9:30 AM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
Carte Blanche's NOT NOW DARLING
The second in Carte Blanche Studios' Summer of Farces is Not Now, Darling--another by Ray Cooney. While it feels like a bit of a slow mover, the ensemble brings enough fun to the stage to make Cooney's 1967 comedy entertaining throughout.The st.. more
Aug 5, 2010 9:12 PM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
Style and Comedy With Carte Blanche
The unique personality of Carte Blanche Studios’ latest farce is apparent from the first moment you walk into the theatre. The general rhythm and language of a traditional farce has been bent and twisted into a strikingly bizarre parallel world... more
Jun 26, 2010 2:13 PM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
Carte Blanche’s Intimate ‘Streetcar Named Desire’
The domestic drama of Tennessee Williams’ classic A Streetcar Named Desire has an explosive intensity in Carte Blanche’s intimate studio environment. This is a Streetcar that billows with cigarette smoke and bursts with sudden anger.Katrina... more
Apr 28, 2010 12:00 AM Russ Bickerstaff Theater
Havin' a Beer With Stanley Kowalski
Renaissance Theaterworks has a question on a current survey asking, “If Renaissance Theaterworks was a person, how would you describe her personality?” An interesting idea. While each theatre group has it own personality, it’s difficult to disti.. more
Apr 26, 2010 3:35 AM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
Off the Wall, Carte Blanche Add to Shakespearean Mix
This past weekend the Boulevard Theatre’s intimate All’s Well That Ends Well joined Shakespearean productions by two other studio theaters to add to a Bard-filled month in Milwaukee. Off the Wall Theatre presented Macbeth and Carte Blanche ... more
Feb 25, 2010 12:00 AM Russ Bickerstaff Theater
Balanced Shakespeare
Somewhere around intermission last night, the full reality of seeing a third Shakespeare show in less than a month finally hit me. Looking back, it occurs to me that it’s actually pretty rare to have three different productions of three different.. more
Feb 20, 2010 10:34 PM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
Shakespeare In February
As the local theatre season continues into 2010, the second month of the New Year sees an odd concentration of unrelated Shakespeare productions. All three are in small studio theatres, allowing local audiences an opportunity to ALL’S WELL THAT .. more
Jan 18, 2010 8:00 PM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
Total Emersion
New York choreographer and Milwaukee expatriate Catey Ott brings a quartet of dancers to town (including fellow one-time Milwaukeeans Barbi Powers and Jes Louise Schultz) for a program called Total Emersion. Set to musical compositions by R... more
Jan 8, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Carte Blanche Studios Turns to ‘The Producers’
Nov 2, 2009 12:00 AM Russ Bickerstaff Theater
Quinn Scharber w/ Hallelujah the Hills @ Mad Planet
Oct 27, 2009 12:00 AM Erin Wolf Concert Reviews 2 Comments