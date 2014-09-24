RSS

Carte Blanche

jimi_all_is_by_my_side.jpg.jpe

John Ridley is the great success story to come out of Milwaukee in recent years. The writer-director earned an Oscar for his carefully calibrated screenplay, 12 Years a Slave . He returns with a dramatization of a year in the life of Jimi Hendrix.. more

Sep 24, 2014 6:03 PM I Hate Hollywood

politifact-photos-walkermedicaid_1.jpg.jpe

I know I shouldn’t make predictions, but it’s hardto resist not contemplating what will turn up in the documents to be releasednext Wednesday in the case of Kelly Rindfleisch. Rindfleisch, you may remember, was a top ScottWalker aide when he .. more

Feb 13, 2014 9:24 PM Daily Dose 1 Comments

the disclaimer.jpg.jpe

WMSE's weekly crosstalk with station promotions director Ryan Schleicher, A.V. Club Milwaukee's Matt Wild and I, The Disclaimer takes place right at the top of the lunch hour, so it was probably only a matter of time until we turned the conversati.. more

Jul 25, 2013 5:15 PM On Music

<!--[if gte mso 9]><xml> <o:OfficeDocumentSettings> <o:AllowPNG/> </o:OfficeDocumentSettings> </xml><![endif]--><!--[if gte mso 9]><xml> <w:WordDocument> <w:Zoom>0</w:Zoom> <w:TrackMoves>false</w:TrackMoves> <w:TrackFormatting/> <w:Pu.. more

Aug 26, 2012 8:07 PM Visual Arts

art15960widea.jpg.jpe

IntroBeing a theatre critic who attends 100kknd shows per year, my year is defined a bit differently than a standard calendar will allow for. My year starts in August with the first shows of the new theatre season,  continues through May as regu.. more

Aug 1, 2012 11:51 AM Theater

blogimage19097.jpe

Thom Dancy, a young dancer and choreographer just graduated from the Milwaukee Ballet II (MBII) professional training program, has founded a Milwaukee summer contemporary dance collective called NomadicLIMBS. Its members include... more

Jun 26, 2012 12:00 AM Classical Music

When light hits photosensitive paper through a lens, a moment is captured. Generations later, however, that moment is likely to be forgotten. Ultimately it's the stories behind a photo that connect an image to the present. Madison-based pla... more

Feb 8, 2012 12:00 AM Theater

blogimage15070.jpe

A ragged yet beautiful constellation of passion and imperfection, Carte Blanche Studios' Titus Andronicus offers the perfect start to summer theater in Milwaukee. The play itself, arguably one of Shakespeare's least-accomplished pieces, tre... more

Jun 8, 2011 12:00 AM Theater 1 Comments

Theatre lives in the flaws bring out the visceral reality of human drama. You want perfection? Go see some big, artificial Hollywood movie in 3D Imax. You want the flaws that make us human? You go to some small, little studio theatre space and i.. more

Jun 5, 2011 2:18 PM Theater

September continues unabated. And as September continue, September continues to be busy. Five shows open this weekend and they’re all comedies. Here’s a look at some of the theatre openings that lie ahead: THURSDAY THE 23RD Cart Blanche Stud.. more

Sep 22, 2010 9:30 AM Theater

The second in Carte Blanche Studios' Summer of Farces is Not Now, Darling--another by Ray Cooney. While it feels like a bit of a slow mover, the ensemble brings enough fun to the stage to make Cooney's 1967 comedy entertaining throughout.The st.. more

Aug 5, 2010 9:12 PM Theater

The unique personality of Carte Blanche Studios’ latest farce is apparent from the first moment you walk into the theatre. The general rhythm and language of a traditional farce has been bent and twisted into a strikingly bizarre parallel world... more

Jun 26, 2010 2:13 PM Theater

The domestic drama of Tennessee Williams’ classic A Streetcar Named Desire has an explosive intensity in Carte Blanche’s intimate studio environment. This is a Streetcar that billows with cigarette smoke and bursts with sudden anger.Katrina... more

Apr 28, 2010 12:00 AM Theater

Renaissance Theaterworks has a question on a current survey asking, “If Renaissance Theaterworks was a person, how would you describe her personality?” An interesting idea. While each theatre group has it own personality, it’s difficult to disti.. more

Apr 26, 2010 3:35 AM Theater

This past weekend the Boulevard Theatre’s intimate All’s Well That Ends Well joined Shakespearean productions by two other studio theaters to add to a Bard-filled month in Milwaukee. Off the Wall Theatre presented Macbeth and Carte Blanche ... more

Feb 25, 2010 12:00 AM Theater

Somewhere around intermission last night, the full reality of seeing a third Shakespeare show in less than a month finally hit me. Looking back, it occurs to me that it’s actually pretty rare to have three different productions of three different.. more

Feb 20, 2010 10:34 PM Theater

As the local theatre season continues into 2010, the second month of the New Year sees an odd concentration of unrelated Shakespeare productions. All three are in small studio theatres, allowing local audiences an opportunity to ALL’S WELL THAT .. more

Jan 18, 2010 8:00 PM Theater

blogimage9449.jpe

New York choreographer and Milwaukee expatriate Catey Ott brings a quartet of dancers to town (including fellow one-time Milwaukeeans Barbi Powers and Jes Louise Schultz) for a program called Total Emersion. Set to musical compositions by R... more

Jan 8, 2010 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

The story of two guys who try to make a fortune bycreating a ridiculously large Broadway Cabaret ,Theater more

Nov 2, 2009 12:00 AM Theater

blogimage8492.jpe

Like their former literate counterparts, Neutral Milk Hotelor Clem Snide, weaving in humo ColonialDrones ,Concert Reviews more

Oct 27, 2009 12:00 AM Concert Reviews 2 Comments

View more

SOCIAL UPDATES