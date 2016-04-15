RSS

The press release says, “Urinetown satirizes the legal system, capitalism, social irresponsibility, populism, bureaucracy, corporate mismanagement, and municipal politics.” Um...yeah...that pretty much covers it. I think of it as a broad .. more

Apr 15, 2016 11:00 AM Theater

Cibulka

CoPAs 9th AnnualMidwest Juried Photography ExhibitThe Coalition ofPhotographic Arts – a.k.a. CoPA – is a group of Milwaukee area photographerswhose mission is “to develop appreciation, promote growth and support thecreation of photogr.. more

Dec 2, 2015 4:09 PM Around MKE

An interview with Ron Scot Fry of Milwaukee’s annual Shakespeare in the Park. more

Jun 22, 2015 9:55 PM Off the Cuff

Orson Welles was born 100 years ago this month in Kenosha. To celebrate his centennial, the Citizen Welles Society of Kenosha is sponsoring a month of events honoring the legendary filmmaker and radio pioneer. more

Apr 28, 2015 9:18 PM Film Reviews 1 Comments

Photo by Johanna Heidorn, Carthage College

Feb 21, 2015 11:00 AM Theater

Master Singers of Milwaukee, one of the city’s premier community choirs, is celebrating its 40th anniversary and Music Director Eduardo García-Novelli has lined up a series of unique concerts for the season that begins Nov. 1-2. García-Nove... more

Oct 21, 2014 10:46 PM Off the Cuff

Soonto be celebrating its 50th anniversary, Tom Stoppard’s Rosencrantz andGuildenstern Are Dead was likely seen as being incredibly revolutionarywhen it made its debut at the Edinburgh Fringe Festival in 1966. Now theexistentialist look at the.. more

Sep 21, 2014 9:35 AM Theater

When we reminisce about the good ol’ days, we pine for the lax pace of life but overlook the lax environmental laws. While we would prefer to whitewash the past, it’s the job of the artist to let the smog stains show through. more

Sep 17, 2014 1:10 AM Visual Arts

When the world celebrates a festive end to the calendar year, awe and wonder often resemble artifice and commercialism. Carthage College’s H.F. Johnson Gallery of Art presents genuine aesthetic inspiration with six artists that reveal their... more

Dec 11, 2013 12:40 AM Visual Arts

The Present Music Thanksgiving concert, an annual community event, took place Sunday at the Cathedral of St. John the Evangelist. Five works were performed by featured guest composer Caroline Shaw more

Nov 25, 2013 5:29 PM Classical Music

Between the Milwaukee Symphony Chorus singing Handel’s Messiah, the Milwaukee Repertory Theater’s staging of A Christmas Carol and the Milwaukee Ballet’s Nutcracker, our city has no lack of favorites in the performing arts for Christmas. An... more

Nov 20, 2013 12:44 AM A&E Feature

Each month, Kenosha's Lemon Street Gallery (4601 Sheridan Road) features artists selected from the gallery's nonprofit, co-op membership. An accompanying reception is known as “Second Saturdays”—the next one takes place March 1 more

Mar 5, 2012 12:00 AM Visual Arts 6 Comments

Adapted from the novel by Chaim Potok, the Milwaukee Rep’s production of My Name is Asher Lev plays out on an almost bare stage as it tells the story of a young artist with a great deal of talent, played here by Rep newcomer Jonathan more

Oct 22, 2010 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

Next Act Theatre opens its season with Four Places, a family drama infused with dark comedy. On a nearly bare set, Mary MacDonald Kerr and Mark Ulrich play a brother and sister driving together on their way to pick up their mother for lunch... more

Sep 22, 2010 12:00 AM Theater

The ongoing crisis at the Milwaukee County Mental Health Complex is still coming to light and the revelations continue to be disturbing. The most recent state inspection found that the facilities endanger patient safety and need serious upg... more

Jun 16, 2010 12:00 AM Expresso 1 Comments

The enchantment of our natural surroundings grows stronger in spring, when the sight of flowers blooming, the sound of birds returning north and the smell of greening lawns and gardens heighten the senses. Amy Lou Jenkins, author of the upc... more

Apr 26, 2010 12:00 AM Books 1 Comments

