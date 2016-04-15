Carthage College
Urinetown at Carthage
The press release says, "Urinetown satirizes the legal system, capitalism, social irresponsibility, populism, bureaucracy, corporate mismanagement, and municipal politics." Um...yeah...that pretty much covers it. I think of it as a broad
Apr 15, 2016 11:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
CoPA's 9th Annual Juried Photography Exhibit and Other Art Previews
CoPAs 9th AnnualMidwest Juried Photography ExhibitThe Coalition ofPhotographic Arts – a.k.a. CoPA – is a group of Milwaukee area photographerswhose mission is "to develop appreciation, promote growth and support thecreation of photogr..
Dec 2, 2015 4:09 PM Tyler Friedman Around MKE
The Hands-On Work of Telling Stories
An interview with Ron Scot Fry of Milwaukee's annual Shakespeare in the Park.
Jun 22, 2015 9:55 PM Hannah Klapperich Mueller Off the Cuff
Kenosha Celebrates the Centennial of Orson Welles
Orson Welles was born 100 years ago this month in Kenosha. To celebrate his centennial, the Citizen Welles Society of Kenosha is sponsoring a month of events honoring the legendary filmmaker and radio pioneer.
Apr 28, 2015 9:18 PM Matthew J. Prigge Film Reviews 1 Comments
World Premiere of Mad Men/House of Cards Screenwriter’s New Stageplay this Month
Feb 21, 2015 11:00 AM Russ Bickerstaff Theater
Master Singers Celebrates 40 Years
Master Singers of Milwaukee, one of the city's premier community choirs, is celebrating its 40th anniversary and Music Director Eduardo García-Novelli has lined up a series of unique concerts for the season that begins Nov. 1-2. García-Nove...
Oct 21, 2014 10:46 PM Amanda Sullivan Off the Cuff
Carthage College Theatre Will Stage Rosencrantz and Guildenstern Are Dead
Soonto be celebrating its 50th anniversary, Tom Stoppard's Rosencrantz andGuildenstern Are Dead was likely seen as being incredibly revolutionarywhen it made its debut at the Edinburgh Fringe Festival in 1966. Now theexistentialist look at the..
Sep 21, 2014 9:35 AM Russ Bickerstaff Theater
Turning the Lens on Hazardous Waste
When we reminisce about the good ol' days, we pine for the lax pace of life but overlook the lax environmental laws. While we would prefer to whitewash the past, it's the job of the artist to let the smog stains show through.
Sep 17, 2014 1:10 AM Tyler Friedman Visual Arts
Carthage College Exhibition Inspires Awe and Wonder
When the world celebrates a festive end to the calendar year, awe and wonder often resemble artifice and commercialism. Carthage College's H.F. Johnson Gallery of Art presents genuine aesthetic inspiration with six artists that reveal their...
Dec 11, 2013 12:40 AM Peggy Sue Dunigan Visual Arts
Giving Thanks with Present Music and Friends
The Present Music Thanksgiving concert, an annual community event, took place Sunday at the Cathedral of St. John the Evangelist. Five works were performed by featured guest composer Caroline Shaw
Nov 25, 2013 5:29 PM Rick Walters Classical Music
Present Music Sings Out for Thanksgiving
Between the Milwaukee Symphony Chorus singing Handel's Messiah, the Milwaukee Repertory Theater's staging of A Christmas Carol and the Milwaukee Ballet's Nutcracker, our city has no lack of favorites in the performing arts for Christmas. An...
Nov 20, 2013 12:44 AM David Luhrssen A&E Feature
A Slice of Kenosha's Lemon Street Gallery
Each month, Kenosha's Lemon Street Gallery (4601 Sheridan Road) features artists selected from the gallery's nonprofit, co-op membership. An accompanying reception is known as "Second Saturdays"—the next one takes place March 1
Mar 5, 2012 12:00 AM Judith Ann Moriarty Visual Arts 6 Comments
My Name is Asher Lev
Adapted from the novel by Chaim Potok, the Milwaukee Rep's production of My Name is Asher Lev plays out on an almost bare stage as it tells the story of a young artist with a great deal of talent, played here by Rep newcomer Jonathan
Oct 22, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Next Act’s ‘Four Places’ Reveals Complexity of Family
Next Act Theatre opens its season with Four Places, a family drama infused with dark comedy. On a nearly bare set, Mary MacDonald Kerr and Mark Ulrich play a brother and sister driving together on their way to pick up their mother for lunch...
Sep 22, 2010 12:00 AM Russ Bickerstaff Theater
Issue of the Week: Rescuing the Mental Health Complex
The ongoing crisis at the Milwaukee County Mental Health Complex is still coming to light and the revelations continue to be disturbing. The most recent state inspection found that the facilities endanger patient safety and need serious upg...
Jun 16, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Expresso 1 Comments
Amy Lou Jenkins’ ‘Five Seasons’
The enchantment of our natural surroundings grows stronger in spring, when the sight of flowers blooming, the sound of birds returning north and the smell of greening lawns and gardens heighten the senses. Amy Lou Jenkins, author of the upc...
Apr 26, 2010 12:00 AM Jenni Herrick Books 1 Comments