Cartoon
Cartoon Darkness Live
Youngblood Theatre Company warms up December with a hot, aggressive little socio-political allegory that mixes dark comedy with darker drama, making for one of the most dreamlike trips to the theater in Milwaukee. Steve Yockey's Cartoon fea... more
Dec 3, 2012 8:00 AM Russ Bickerstaff Theater
Youngblood Brings ‘Cartoon’ to Life
Playwright Steve Yockey envisions oppression as a tyrannical child ruling her toys with an iron fist. The idea has some merit. Yockey’s story, titled Cartoon, receives a staging this month courtesy of Youngblood Theatre. more
Nov 21, 2012 3:35 PM Russ Bickerstaff Theater
Sausage, Beer and Kraut
Milwaukee's German heritage goes back centuries. Options for dining out on food from the fatherland, however, tend to be pricy. The Old German Beer Hall bucks the trend by offering a less expensive place to sample the cuisine of one of the ... more
Jun 15, 2010 12:00 AM Jamie Lee Rake Dining Preview
Women's hockey team to play for National Championship
The first women's team to ever play in the National Championship game four years running, the Lady Badgers will play for their third title in four years tomorrow afternoon.They will face Mercyhurst, who beat Minnesota in the other semi-final match.. more
Mar 21, 2009 4:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff More Sports
They Must Be Joking
An expression of outrage is the highest compliment that politicians can bestow up New Yorker ,News Features more
Jul 23, 2008 12:00 AM Joe Conason News Features