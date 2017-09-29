RSS

Casablanca

In her new book, Destination Casablanca, Meredith Hindley explores the real city behind the classic film. more

Sep 29, 2017 11:05 AM I Hate Hollywood

Milwaukee’s landmark Oriental Theatre celebrates 90 years with a raffle and screening of the most beloved film from Hollywood’s golden years, Casablanca. more

Jun 20, 2017 2:42 PM Film Clips

Magic is an overused word, especially when writing about movies, but La La Land is truly magical. It reunites Ryan Gosling and Emma Stone for another round of young love following their success with C,Film Reviews more

Dec 20, 2016 1:00 PM Film Reviews

Austin, Texas-based graphic artist Brian Shreckengast recentlycreated an infographic for www.selfstorage.comshowing how many countries could fit inside Wisconsin based on square mileage.“I've always been interested in how 2-D map representati.. more

Dec 7, 2016 6:57 PM Around MKE

Cabaret Milwaukee celebrates three years; a conversation with Producer-Direcotor Josh Bryan more

Nov 18, 2016 2:24 PM Winter Arts Guide

Join the Shepherd Express on Saturday, Nov. 12 from 2-6 p.m. at American Serb Hall for our second annual Taste of the World, a sampling event celebrating Milwaukee’s ethnically diverse dining and entertainment scene. more

Nov 8, 2016 2:09 PM Eat/Drink

In 1988, Jesse Musa, a native of Jerusalem who immigrated tothe United States in 1971, opened Milwaukee’s first Middle Eastern restaurant,The Sahara Inn, on 7th and Mitchell St on the south side. Three years later,Musa would change the nam.. more

Nov 3, 2016 5:08 PM Around MKE

Photo by One Deluge

Cabaret Milwaukee opens its Apothecary trilogy this month with a dark WWII-era drama staged on the second floor of Casablanca on Brady Street. more

Aug 23, 2016 2:59 PM Theater

Memories Dinner Theater performs Sam Bobrick’s The Psychic, which revolves around struggling mystery writer Adam Webster who needs money to cover his bills, and fast. Mayhem ensures when he uncovers a real-life murder mystery more

Aug 9, 2016 4:21 PM Theater

To American moviegoers who grew up with black-and-white thrillers from the 1940s-’60s—and those who learned to love them watching vintage film channels on TCM—the names Peter Lorre and Sydney Greenstreet are magic. American audiences probab... more

Jun 21, 2016 4:03 PM A&E Feature

UWM Theatre presents the premiere of Platonic: a new musical drama this weekend. Solana Ramirez-Garcia’s Platonic is a romantic drama set amongst college students on the east side of Milwaukee. It’s a contemporary drama about a couple of w.. more

Apr 22, 2016 2:15 PM Theater

“Nothing happens by chance,” says Carl Boenish at thestart of the documentary on his life, Sunshine Superman . “Every single thingthat happens has a reason—it happens due to the laws of the universe.”As the driving force behin.. more

Mar 3, 2016 7:44 PM I Hate Hollywood

Casablanca continues to enhance its already outstanding lunch buffet. more

Jan 19, 2016 3:18 PM Short Order

Places for outdoor dining in Milwaukee more

Jun 22, 2015 10:01 PM Eat/Drink

“So Milwaukee Night,” May 29 from 6-10 p.m. at the Villa Terrace Decorative Arts Museum, isdevoted to celebrating things that are… well, so Milwaukee. The event runs inconjunction with the museum’s current exhibition, “Private Spaces, Public.. more

May 28, 2015 10:35 PM Around MKE

Buddha Lounge MKE / via Facebook

Buddha Lounge has opened at 1504 E. North Ave. in the space that was formerly Glass Nickel Pizza. The restaurant serves a mix of Asian cuisines, including Vietnamese, Chinese, Thai and sushi. Appetizers range from stuffed chicken wings and crab ra.. more

Feb 13, 2015 6:10 PM Around MKE

Much of the Casablanca crew regrouped for Rope of Sand (1949). While the magic (and Humphrey Bogart) were missing, it’s a well-made effort in classic Hollywood style. more

Dec 18, 2014 3:30 PM Home Movies

In the mid-1950s, Hollywood proudly proclaimed that “Movies Are Better Than Ever.” And it was hard to argue the point, with many of the brightest stars at their peak, innovations such as wide-screen cinemascope, 3D and patron-friendly pr... more

Oct 1, 2014 1:25 AM A&E Feature

 JimMorrison’s arrests for onstage indecency have sometimes overshadowed the Doors’prowess as a live band. But as the documentary film Live at the Bowl ’68 shows,the band was no mere spectacle waiting to happen but a sharp musical unit... more

Oct 25, 2012 6:04 PM I Hate Hollywood

Casablanca’s story continues to evolve. Jesse Musa opened the restaurant in the late ’80s at a modest location on Mitchell Street. It later moved to a larger place on... more

Oct 17, 2012 8:00 AM Dining Preview

