Casey Bye

Mogwai is post-rock. Mogwai is drone-rock. Mogwai is space-rock. Mogwai is quiet, melodic and beautiful. Mogwai is the loudest thing known to man.On the opening track, "White Noise," Mogwai is reminiscent of King Crimson's more

Apr 7, 2011 12:00 AM Album Reviews

Rest assured: No song on this album will ever make its way into the public consciousness. Its first single, “Born Free,” pretends to be a sample of or homage to Suicide’s “Ghost Rider,” but it is almost indistinguishable from more

Aug 16, 2010 12:00 AM Album Reviews

Though it’s already being lauded as her most accessible album, Have One on Me isn’t necessarily Joanna Newsom’s most listenable. A two-hour-long, triple-disc set is a lot to ask an audience to absorb in the age of download-the-songs-you- more

Mar 29, 2010 12:00 AM Album Reviews

Charlotte Gainsbourg’s near-death experience following a water-skiing accident in 2007 resulted in countless unnerving hours spent in MRI machines, a realization that we all may be living on borrowed time, and Gainsbourg’s most personal and... more

Mar 9, 2010 12:00 AM Album Reviews

Well, ofcourse it doesn’t (it’s Dave Grohl, Josh Homme and JohnPaul-freaking Mojo ,CD Reviews more

Dec 28, 2009 12:00 AM Album Reviews

Polvojoined these ranks with a successful 2008 tour and now In Prism, the follow-up to Sh In Prism ,CD Reviews more

Oct 28, 2009 12:00 AM Album Reviews

While there aren’t any of Battles’ pounding beats,Braxton does make use of hi YellowShark ,CD Reviews more

Oct 14, 2009 12:00 AM Album Reviews 1 Comments

Nineof the 11 songs are addressed to someone, filled with lines like “You werescre TumbleweedConnection ,CD Reviews more

Sep 8, 2009 12:00 AM Album Reviews

Dubbed the "Anti-Beatles," the Monks were formed in 1964 by five American G.I.'s Black Monk Time ,CD Reviews more

Jun 30, 2009 12:00 AM Album Reviews 4 Comments

Remember when bands cared about albums as an art form? Instead of slapping together a doze Low ,CD Reviews more

Jun 30, 2009 12:00 AM Album Reviews 1 Comments

The band name "Soy un Caballo" means "I am a Horse" in Spanish, the group's lyrics are in French and the main songwriting duo of Aurélie Muller and Thomas Van Cottom come from Belgium. Luckily for those skittish about a little taste,CD more

Apr 21, 2009 12:00 AM Album Reviews

Given the intimacy of Cohen's songs, and the worn warmth of his voice, there's something slightly off-putting about picturing him performing in a 20,000-seat arena. Maybe that's why it's so charmingly reassuring when, announcing a set break... more

Apr 13, 2009 12:00 AM Album Reviews

You'd think the well of country-twang guitar chord permutations would have long ago run dr Fox Confessor Brings the Flood ,CD Reviews more

Apr 3, 2009 12:00 AM Album Reviews

The Bird and the Bee's 2007 self-titled debut garnered moderate attention, with opening track "Again & Again" finding its way into an episode of "Grey's Anatomy" by subscribing to the Garden State Rule: Twee acoustics and lou,CD more

Mar 27, 2009 12:00 AM Album Reviews

For its eighth full-length, Animal Collective has pulled together its most like-minded set of material, making for the group's most consistently listenable, even poppiest album, to date. Each track builds through a tension-and-release patte... more

Mar 9, 2009 12:00 AM Album Reviews

Although the wacky, anonymous, eyeball-mask-wearing members of The Residents make a point The Bunny Boy ,CD Reviews more

Jan 5, 2009 12:00 AM Album Reviews

No, we didn't ask for an album featuring another recording of "Breathe," leading Live in Gda ,CD Reviews more

Nov 28, 2008 12:00 AM Album Reviews 2 Comments

After 1999's Cobra and Phases, critics decided Stereolab's well-tested formula of space-ag Cobra and Phases ,CD Reviews more

Oct 20, 2008 12:00 AM Album Reviews

  The duo High Places defies categorization. This collection of recordings previously available on 7-inch vinyl or exclusive to the 'Net has the uncanny ability to not only get you dancing, but to a,CD Reviews more

Sep 9, 2008 12:00 AM Album Reviews 1 Comments

Topographic Oceans ,CD Reviews more

Jul 29, 2008 12:00 AM Album Reviews

