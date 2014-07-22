RSS

Casino

RuYi is a small oasis of calm in the middle of the clangingPotawatomi casino floor. The ringing of the slots permeates slightly throughthe walls, but it's easy to pretend you're somewhere else when you've gotdelicious Asian food in front of you.. more

Jul 22, 2014 7:29 PM Around MKE

Failure, Future, The Championship and more! more

May 21, 2014 4:49 PM This Week in Milwaukee

For most bands, the organ is usually an accent instrument, something used to lend a little bit of color to otherwise guitar-dominated songs, but Milwaukee's Calliope made organs the marquee attraction of their 2013 self-titled debut, a kicking psy.. more

Apr 23, 2014 10:00 PM On Music

Just try being glum around Mavis Staples. She radiates the kind of joy that can't help but put smiles on those around her, or so it seemed when she spread her brand of message music Friday night. “Message music” was a label commonly giv... more

Apr 23, 2012 12:00 AM Concert Reviews

One cast performs two one-act musicals in Skylight Opera Theatre’s production of A Day in Hollywood/A Night in the Ukraine . The show opens as a celebration of classic Hollywood musicals, then gives way to a second act inspired by Anton... more

Mar 21, 2010 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

Nov 15, 2007 12:00 AM This Week in Milwaukee 1 Comments

