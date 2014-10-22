RSS

Cassandra Bissell

Renaissance Theaterworks

Renaissance Theaterworks opens its season with the Midwest premiere of Alex Webb’s Civil War love story, Amelia. more

Oct 22, 2014 12:11 AM Theater

The theater world loves nothing better than to poke fun at itself. Playwright Theresa Rebeck obligingly accommodates with current production, The Understudy more

Jan 22, 2014 2:32 AM Theater

Theresa Rebeck’s comedies have made for some very memorable theater in the past. Milwaukee Chamber’s staging of Mauritius was sharp, clever and engrossing. Windfall Theatre’s production of Omnium Gatherum was well modulated with a great cas... more

Jan 17, 2014 3:07 AM Theater

