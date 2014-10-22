RSS
Cassandra Bissell
Love in the Civil War
Renaissance Theaterworks opens its season with the Midwest premiere of Alex Webb’s Civil War love story, Amelia. more
Oct 22, 2014 12:11 AM Selena Milewski Theater
Having Fun with Theater
The theater world loves nothing better than to poke fun at itself. Playwright Theresa Rebeck obligingly accommodates with current production, The Understudy more
Jan 22, 2014 2:32 AM Anne Siegel Theater
Art, Celebrity and Corruption
Theresa Rebeck’s comedies have made for some very memorable theater in the past. Milwaukee Chamber’s staging of Mauritius was sharp, clever and engrossing. Windfall Theatre’s production of Omnium Gatherum was well modulated with a great cas... more
Jan 17, 2014 3:07 AM Russ Bickerstaff Theater
SOCIAL UPDATES
Thanks for signing up!