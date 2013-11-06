The Castle
The Castle (SelfMadeHero), by Franz Kafka, Jaromír 99 and David Zane Mairowitz
Stark black, white and gray in sharply etched, near-Expressionist strokes is a fine way to represent Kafka in a graphic novel. Author David Zane Mairowitz trimmed The Castle to fit the graphic novel format of word balloons and captions whil... more
Nov 6, 2013 12:40 AM David Luhrssen Books
Thou Shalt Not Murder People
It is not OK to murder people. That may seem to be such a self-evident moral truth that it should... more
Jun 19, 2012 12:00 AM Joel McNally News Features 14 Comments
Biographical Post-Prison Drama With The Castle
It'€™s all too easy to picture the US prison population as a big homogenous mass of people living in identical cells all over the country. In fact, the US prison population is a lot more complicated than that. Itâ€™s a large, bewilderingly comp.. more
Apr 9, 2011 4:06 AM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
Broadway Back-Stories
Off the Wall Theatre opted for a casual, lounge atmosphere for its spring fund-raising pro Broadway Gold ,Theater more
May 27, 2009 12:00 AM Russ Bickerstaff Theater