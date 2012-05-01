Castro
Cuban Five's Political Humor at Dominion Gallery
Riverwest's Dominion Gallery (804 E. Wright St.) gets political with cartoons and conversations in the exhibition “Humor From My Pen,” opening May 4. Owner and curator Stonie Rivera said she is honored to open the exhibition... more
May 1, 2012 12:00 AM Peggy Sue Dunigan Visual Arts 1 Comments
Brewers demote Hardy amid waiver rumors, promote Escobar and fire Bill Castro
I really, really wish I could read up more on this, but my internet at work is so limited.TheBrewers sent JJ Hardy to AAA Nashville, presumably because of hiscurrent slump. If, as it seems, we’ve all but given up on the season,it probably isn’t.. more
Aug 13, 2009 4:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff More Sports
APT: No Matinees in June
There’s a forecast for snow tomorrow. Eerie, plastic decorative Santas still lurk outside a number of houses on my side of town. In spite of the lingering signs of winter, I’m still thinking ahead to summer. As the theatre season winds down, I.. more
Apr 4, 2009 4:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
Slumdog Revisited
Danny Boyle’s Slumdog Millionaire (out now on Blu-ray disc) was the unexpected indie success of 2008, rising from the brink of oblivion to triumph on Oscar night. The British director of Trainspotting and 28 DaysLater has matured without losing h.. more
Apr 4, 2009 4:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff I Hate Hollywood
Bill Castro Promoted to Pitching Coach, Willie Randolph named Be
From the official site:On Bill Castro"Longtime Brewers coach Bill Castro happened to be at Miller Park , arranging for some items to be shipped home to the Dominican Republic, when he got the call he was waiting for. Brewers manager Ken Macha wa.. more
Nov 8, 2008 5:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff More Sports
Sveum, Casto and Sedar to return as coaches - Maddux's status up
This article on the Brewers' official site says that Bill Castro, Dale Sveum and Ed Sedar will remain as coaches in the Brewers organization. Good for Sveum, who all but thought he was out the door.Noticeably absent from that list is Mike Maddux.T.. more
Oct 31, 2008 4:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff More Sports
Grand Old Horse Manure
I’m Art Kumbalek and manohmanischewitz what a world, ain’a? So listen, hard t jawohl; ,Art for Art's Sake more
Oct 15, 2008 12:00 AM art kumbalek Art for Art's Sake
Gospel Gossip
While the internet hype machine has doubtlessly done much to break deserving bands, its ev High School Musical ,Today in Milwaukee more
Aug 3, 2008 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
The Doodlebops
They have orange, pink and blue faces, with hair to match. They pretend to play musical in High School Musical ,Today in Milwaukee more
Aug 3, 2008 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee 2 Comments