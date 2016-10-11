RSS

Catacombz

The Chicago stoner-thrash outfit Oozing Wound plays the Riverwest Public House on Thursday, Oct. 13 with Platinum Boys, Christmas Bride and Powerwagon. more

Oct 11, 2016 3:39 PM Music Feature

Photo credit: Matt Plain

Members of Platinum Boys have done time in such off-kilter Milwaukee outfits as The Fatty Acids, Rio Turbo and Catacombz, which gives you a sense of the spirit with which they approach their music, if not quite an accurate picture of the music its.. more

Feb 25, 2015 8:00 PM On Music

Eric Loveridge

Milwaukee psych rockers offered a taste of what the future might hold while playing their final show. more

Dec 8, 2014 10:28 AM Concert Reviews

Photo by Reto Sterchi

This week a brilliant scientist explains the world and a Milwaukee psych band says goodbye. more

Dec 2, 2014 10:32 PM This Week in Milwaukee

Photo credit: Allie Hawley

To whatever extent there actually is a rivalry between Milwaukee and Chicago, it rarely appears to intrude on the world of DIY music, where kindred spirits from either city routinely come together,Concert Reviews more

Aug 14, 2014 11:36 AM Concert Reviews

Though they’ve developed a small but loyal following over the last four years, Soup Moat, as local bands go, have never really gotten their due. Maybe that’s because they’re so often relegate,Local Music more

Mar 12, 2014 11:48 AM Local Music

Though they may not always get the attention they deserve, perhaps due to their jokey-sounding name, Dogs in Ecstasy’s undeniably infectious blend of pop fundamentals, garage-punk brevity and gru,Concert Reviews more

Oct 7, 2013 10:35 AM Concert Reviews

Last year’s Top Ten Hits of the End of the World, the latest from Brooklyn sister duo Prince Rama, came with a pretty high concept attached, namely that it wasn’t an more

Jul 11, 2013 5:03 PM Concert Reviews

With inked-up arms and blond hair down to his elbows, Andrew Shelp could pass for a vocalist from a hardcore metal band. Looks can be deceiving, though, as is the case with Shelp, who pilots the local psych-folk band Moss more

Apr 17, 2013 12:09 AM Local Music

As we settle in at a remote table in a nearly deserted Riverwest watering hole, Rio Turbo asks me if I’d like to take a shot with him before the interview gets underway. I politely refuse, explaining that I have to drive, but... more

Oct 30, 2012 1:11 PM Local Music

Call it coy or call it a dead cause. Committing music to cassette could be both of those things. But it also could just be a good deal. “Vinyl is expensive,” says Joseph Peterson, bassist for Milwaukee band Catacombz. “Tapes are cheap... more

Aug 10, 2011 12:00 AM Local Music 1 Comments

One of the nation’s premier juried art festivals, Milwaukee’s Lakefront Festival of Arts has been going strong for four decades, drawing thousands of people each year. This year the tented, outdoor festival has expanded to include additiona... more

Jun 20, 2010 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

