Catalano Square
Azteca Wins Inaugural Margarita Festival
The Shepherd Express held their inaugural Margarita Festival this past Friday in the Historic ThirdWard’s Catalano Square. More than 750 people gathered to taste margaritas from15 of the Milwaukee area’s best bars and resta.. more
Aug 28, 2017 7:24 PM Shepherd Express Staff Around MKE
Margarita Festival Comes to Catalano Square
This Friday, Aug. 25, from 5-8 p.m., the Shepherd Express presents its newest public event, Margarita Festival; it will be held in the Third Ward’s Catalano Square. more
Aug 22, 2017 3:42 PM Selena Milewski Eat/Drink
Ayre in the Square Comes to Catalano Square
Every Thursday from 6:30-8:30 p.m. until August 31, Friendsof Catalano Square will be hosting Ayre in the Square. Located in CatalanoSquare, Ayre in the Square is a live concert series that will feature Milwaukeebands from a wide variety of .. more
Jul 19, 2017 6:18 PM Emma Rappaport Around MKE 1 Comments
Margarita Festival Coming to Catalano Square
What’s betterthan a cold margarita on a warm summer day? How about more than a dozenmargarita makers competing to be crowned the best Milwaukee Margarita-maker,and you get to be the judge? The ShepherdExpress is hosting their inaugural .. more
Jun 15, 2017 9:02 PM Shepherd Express Staff Around MKE
Horny Cheeseheads, Unite!
Dear Ruthie answers readers’ letters and gives us a run-down of events of interest to the Milwaukee area LGBT community taking place between May 31 and June 4. more
May 30, 2017 2:34 PM Ruthie Dear Ruthie
Watch Eric Andre "Interview" Milwaukee Rapper Vincent VanGREAT
Milwaukee rapper Vincent VanGREAT earned anunlikely new fan this month: comedian Eric Andre, who interviewed the rapper onstage this month on his comedy tour. Andre’s manager had been lookingfor guests on the tour, through the local atheist gro.. more
Sep 23, 2016 3:12 PM Evan Rytlewski On Music
Street Eats Marks the Start of Summer
The Shepherd Express’ first of two Street Eats this summer takes place Friday, June 3 from 4-8 p.m. at Catalano Square in the Third Ward. more
May 24, 2016 2:11 PM Amanda Sullivan Street Eats
And the Week Drags On
Ruthie answers a question from a reader concerned about his husband’s expensive new interest in doing drag and plugs exciting events including the Riverwest Fem Fest, Jan. 21-24; Gallery Night and Day, Jan. 22-23; Hairspray at the Majestic ... more
Jan 19, 2016 5:11 PM Ruthie Hear Me Out
Home for the Holidays
Ruthie answers a question from a reader having trouble splitting up the holiday time between his family and his partner’s family. She then plugs exciting events including Amy Schumer “Live in MKE” at the BMO Harris Bradley Center on Dec.... more
Dec 1, 2015 7:11 PM Ruthie Hear Me Out
Last Chance to Enjoy Street Eats
Grab your friends, family and four-legged companions for this season’s final installment of the Shepherd Express’ Street Eats Mobile Food Festival. The event will be held 4-8 p.m.,,Eat/Drink more
Sep 8, 2015 6:14 PM Amanda Sullivan Street Eats
Summer—That’s a Wrap!
Ruthie answers a question from a Straight guy nervous about dancing at his wedding, and plugs exciting events including the Shepherd Express’ last Street Eats of the Summer, Sept. 11; Out in the Park at Six Flags Great America, Sept. 12; an... more
Sep 7, 2015 8:21 PM Ruthie Hear Me Out
Street Eats
This weekend the Shepherd Express kicks off season three of our family friendly Street Eats Mobile Food Festival at Catalano Square Friday, May 15. more
May 12, 2015 8:17 PM Amanda Sullivan Eat/Drink
Shepherd Express’ Final Street Eats of the Summer
The time has come for this year’s final Shepherd Express’ Street Eats Mobile Food Fest. The Sept. 12 event will showcase Milwaukee’s growing food truck scene, offering some of the area’s best street food. Food tickets will be available for ... more
Sep 11, 2014 6:12 PM Amanda Sullivan Dining Preview
Tackling Culinary Quarrels, Coasters and ‘Cabaret’
I can’t pull myself away from the television. From “The Real Housewives of New Jersey” and “The Unauthorized Saved by the Bell Story” to “Snapped” marathons and “Quacker Factory” specials on QVC more
Sep 8, 2014 2:53 AM Ruthie Hear Me Out
A Rainbow of Full-Flavored Fun for the LGBT Community
Open your mind! Open your heart! Open your legs! It’s spring, and the city is hopping with anticipation of a great summer. It’s going to be a season filled with all the festivals, parties and artsy-fartsy events your Brew-City bootie can ha... more
May 13, 2014 1:25 AM Ruthie Hear Me Out
Milwaukee’s Best Street Food
The sun is warm, lake breezes have lost their bite and the grass and trees are turning green. The warm-weather activities we’ve been anticipating throughout a very long winter are here to stay. One great festival to help kickoff the season ... more
May 5, 2014 12:08 AM Amanda Sullivan Dining Preview
Eat on the Street
When you’re running a restaurant on wheels, you can move your operation wherever a hungry crowd gathers. On Friday, Sept. 13, food trucks (and the hungry crowds) will come together on Catalano Square for the Shepherd Express’ first Street E... more
Sep 11, 2013 12:23 AM Susan Harpt Grimes Dining Preview
UWM’s Festival of Films in French
This year’s Festival of Films in French travels far from the boulevards of Paris to explore the wider world. The number of languages heard during the event’s run, Feb. 3-15 at the UWM Union Theatre, is a reminder of how far the influence of... more
Feb 1, 2011 12:00 AM David Luhrssen Film Reviews
You're in an ‘Adult’ Store—So Act Like One
Dealing with groups of loud, giggling young people is an unfortunate occupational hazard of working in a sex toy store. There's a first time for everything, including shopping for lubes and vibrators. However, it's not necessary to broadcas... more
Jan 27, 2011 12:00 AM Laura Anne Stuart, MPH Sexpress
Jolly's Outdoor Gingerbread House
...Receive a cookie and tell Santa what you want for Christmas. Have your picture taken with Santa for a $5 donation (proceeds benefit the RonaldMcDonald House Charities)... more
Dec 10, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Around MKE