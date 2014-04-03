Catalystcon
How Do I Tell A New Sexual Partner That I Have Herpes?
Last week, I wrote about the CatalystCon panel “Living with an STI”. I got a chance to talk further with Ashley Manta, one of the sexuality educators who helped organize the panel, about what inspired her to do so and her advice on how t... more
Apr 3, 2014 5:48 PM Laura Anne Stuart, MPH Sexpress 1 Comments
'Living with an STI'
Earlier this month, I attended CatalystCon East 2014 in Arlington, Va. My March 20 column contained some Catalyst-inspired musings on sex, ability and aging. This week, I want to reflect on another great conference more
Mar 26, 2014 4:43 PM Laura Anne Stuart, MPH Sexpress
Think Outside the Box
Last weekend, I attended CatalystCon East 2014 in Arlington, Va. CatalystCon is an event whose mission is to “inspire exceptional conversations about sexuality,” and it’s attended by sexuality educators, bloggers, sex workers, people who... more
Mar 20, 2014 12:18 AM Laura Anne Stuart, MPH Sexpress
How to Become a Sexuality Educator
Last week, I led a lunchtime discussion at UW-Milwaukee for students who are interested in becoming sexuality educators. I get questions about this whenever I do a workshop on a college more
Nov 16, 2012 2:19 PM Laura Anne Stuart, MPH Sexpress